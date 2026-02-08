Ogle County SWCD opens 2026 Partners for Conservation cost-share signup

The Ogle County Soil & Water Conservation District has opened applications for the 2026 Partners for Conservation cost-share program, offering financial assistance to landowners and producers implementing approved conservation practices. Applications are being accepted now through Feb. 27.

The PFC program provides state-funded, cost-share assistance of up to 75% for a wide range of conservation measures designed to protect soil health, improve water quality, and support long-term land productivity. Eligible practices include cover crops, no-till and strip-till systems, pollinator habitat plantings, grassed waterways, terraces, filter strips, grade stabilization structures, saturated buffers, denitrifying bioreactors, rain gardens and other resource-conserving projects.

All practices must receive approval from the SWCD prior to installation to qualify for funding.

“Cost-share programs like PFC help reduce financial barriers for landowners who want to invest in conservation,” according to a district news release. “These practices not only protect natural resources but also strengthen the long-term productivity and resilience of working lands.”

Interested landowners should contact Ogle County SWCD to begin the process. Staff will schedule a site visit to discuss goals, assess eligibility, and guide applicants through the approval and reimbursement steps.

Contact Ogle County SWCD at 815-732-6127, Ext. 3, or woodyatt.ogleswcd@gmail.com.