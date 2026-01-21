Ogle County prescribed burn workshop to offer training for land stewards Feb. 18

Local conservation partners are inviting landowners, land managers and community members to a free Prescribed Burning & Natural Areas Management Workshop on Thursday, Feb. 18.

The workshop will be from 8 a.m. to noon at The Nature Conservancy Headquarters Barn, 8772 S. Lowden Road, Franklin Grove.

The workshop will introduce participants to the fundamentals of prescribed fire, including fire ecology, burn planning, implementation techniques and safety practices. Additional sessions will cover natural areas management beyond fire, including invasive species control and real-world examples from regional conservation professionals.

Organizers say the event is designed for anyone involved in land stewardship or interested in learning how prescribed fire can be used safely and effectively to improve habitat health. A light breakfast will be provided.

Weather permitting, attendees will also have the option to join a guided tour of Nachusa Grasslands facilities and fire breaks following the classroom presentations.

The event is sponsored by the Ogle County Soil & Water Conservation District, The Nature Conservancy, Byron Forest Preserve District, and DeKalb County Forest Preserve District. RSVPs are requested by Feb. 15. To register, call 815-573-6127 ext. 3, email Woodyatt.ogleswcd@gmail.com, or visit OgleSWCD.org.