Ogle County Sheriff’s Office announces results of holiday enforcement campaign

This past holiday season, the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with the Illinois Department of Transportation and law enforcement agencies statewide for the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” “Drive High. Get a DUI.” and “Click It or Ticket” campaigns.

From Dec. 12 through Jan. 5, officers focused on removing impaired drivers from the road and ensuring that motorists were properly buckled. From rural routes and small-town streets to busy suburban arterials and city expressways, the goal was the same: to prevent crashes and save lives.

The result? A safer holiday season with seven impaired driving arrests (alcohol- and cannabis-related) and five citations for seat belt violations, as well as citations for speeding, distracted driving and other traffic offenses. Ten citations were issued for driving while license suspended, six for no license, 27 for speeding, 32 for no insurance and 50 for other violations.

“We can’t stress it enough: Impaired driving is a deadly gamble, no matter where you live,” Sheriff Brian VanVickle said. “Whether it’s alcohol, cannabis or any other drug, driving impaired is illegal, irresponsible and puts lives at risk — yours, your passengers’ and everyone else’s on the road. That’s why we do this.”

The holiday enforcement campaign was administered by IDOT with federal highway safety funds managed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and is part of Illinois’ “It’s Not a Game” statewide media outreach program.