Stillman Valley High School players selected for international softball event

Mylee Hulstedt and Mackenzi Shere, athletes from Stillman Valley High School, have been selected to compete in the 30th annual international fastpitch event known as The Cup held in the Netherlands.

Originally founded in France 30 years ago and hosted in the Netherlands for the past 26 years, The Cup has become the largest and most prestigious softball tournament of its kind in the world, with games broadcast to nearly 30 countries.

Shere and Hulstedt will join top players from across the United States to compete against elite international teams from countries that previously have included Russia, Italy, Poland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden and the Netherlands.

Mylee Hulstedt (Photo provided by Olivia Lalor)

“It’s a true honor to have been chosen to play on a team representing the United States of America,” Hulstedt said. “I am so excited for this once in a lifetime opportunity to not only play with and against some of the best players in the world, but also to be able to travel outside of the USA and to experience everything we’re going to experience in the Netherlands and Paris,”

“I’m excited to represent my community and compete alongside top athletes,” Shere said. “This is an exciting chance for both personal growth and development as a player, and I am truly grateful for this opportunity.”

Beyond the diamond, The Cup experience immerses athletes in some of Europe’s most historic and breathtaking sites. Between games, players visit the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam, explore the canals and markets of cities dating to the 1200s, and then travel to Paris, where they stay near Notre Dame, the Louvre, Napoleon’s Palace, and the Eiffel Tower.

“This is the only international softball event in the world that combines world-class competition with rich cultural and historical exploration,” a news release said. “Many Cup alumni go on to play professionally in Europe or at the highest collegiate levels in the U.S. Shere and Hulstedt’s selection to The Cup 2026 represents more than athletic achievement — it’s a testament to their dedication, leadership and passion for the game.”