AARP income tax assistance available at Rock River Center in Oregon

Rock River Center is located at 810 S. 10th St. in Oregon.

Rock River Center is located at 810 S. 10th St. in Oregon.

By Shaw Local News Network

Activities and trips are open to all ages. Call the office at 815-732-3252 for assistance, with many benefits available to seniors. Visit www.rockrivercenter.org.

RRC Christmas/New Year’s holiday hours

Rock River Center will be closed between Christmas and New Year’s. It will reopen at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 5, 2026. No activities/programs, services, or transportation will take place during this time.

AARP Income Tax Assistance at Rock River Center

Reservations are now being accepted for one-hour appointments. Appointments are limited, so call 815-732-3252 to schedule early. You must make an appointment to see a preparer.

Sunshine club is from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 5.

CTC Lab hour is from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Jan. 8. Advance registration required.

