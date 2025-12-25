AARP income tax assistance available at Rock River Center in Oregon

Rock River Center is located at 810 S. 10th St. in Oregon. (cody cutter)

Rock River Center is a resource center located at 810 S. 10th St., Oregon. Activities and trips are open to all ages. Call the office at 815-732-3252 for assistance, with many benefits available to seniors. Visit www.rockrivercenter.org.

RRC Christmas/New Year’s holiday hours

Rock River Center will be closed between Christmas and New Year’s. It will reopen at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 5, 2026. No activities/programs, services, or transportation will take place during this time.

AARP Income Tax Assistance at Rock River Center

Reservations are now being accepted for one-hour appointments. Appointments are limited, so call 815-732-3252 to schedule early. You must make an appointment to see a preparer.

Sunshine club is from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 5.

CTC Lab hour is from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Jan. 8. Advance registration required.