More than 81,000 deer harvested during Illinois firearm deer season

Hunters in Illinois took a preliminary total of 81,225 deer during the seven-day 2025 Illinois firearm deer season that concluded Dec. 7. Comparatively, hunters harvested 82,496 deer during the 2024 firearm season.

The preliminary harvest for the second weekend of the firearm season Dec. 4-7 was 29,816 compared with 27,835 deer harvested during the same period in 2024. The preliminary harvest for the first weekend of this year’s firearm season Nov. 21-23 was 51,409 deer.

In Carroll County, 416 deer were harvested the first weekend and 156 the second weekend for a total of 572. Last year, the total was 551.

In DeKalb County, 98 deer were harvested the first weekend and 46 the second weekend for a total of 144. Last year, the total was 145.

In Lee County, 405 deer were harvested the first weekend and 234 the second weekend for a total of 639. Last year, the total was 655.

In Ogle County, 446 deer were harvested the first weekend and 237 the second weekend for a total of 683. Last year, the total was 693.

In Stephenson County, 335 deer were harvested the first weekend and 174 the second weekend for a total of 509. Last year, the total was 481.

In Whiteside County, 461 deer were harvested the first weekend and 238 the second weekend for a total of 699. Last year, the total was 647.

In Winnebago County, 162 deer were harvested the first weekend and 108 the second weekend for a total of 270. Last year, the total was 291.

Remaining 2025-2026 deer hunting opportunities in Illinois include: Late-winter antlerless-only and chronic wasting disease (CWD) season, in designated counties only, Jan. 1-4 and Jan. 16-18. Archery deer season continues through Jan. 18.