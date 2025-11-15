Byron Museum to host Festival of Trees, holiday events

The Byron Museum invites businesses, civic organizations, churches and other groups to register for the Festival of Trees. This is an opportunity to share information about your organization, advertise an upcoming event or promote your business.

Admission is free; anyone can visit and enjoy the holiday trees on display. This year’s festival begins Friday, Dec. 5, with the Miracle On 2nd Street, an annual family-friendly event that takes place in downtown Byron. This year the Indoor Market vendors will be set up in the Theater from 5-8 p.m.

Registration and set-up deadline is Wednesday, Dec. 3. For more information on Festival of Trees, call the museum at 815-234-5031 or visit the museum’s website at www.byronmuseum.org to print a registration form.

The display of trees continues through December. Visitors are invited to view the trees during regular museum hours, Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The decorated trees will not be judged but are voted on by the visitors that attend opening night. Stop in to cast your vote for the People’s Choice awards and be a part of the Byron Chamber’s Miracle on 2nd Street.

Indoor market

Enjoy this local shopping opportunity on Friday, Dec. 5, from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 6, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Vendor booth space is sold out.

Market vendors are invited to set up in the theater before the Festival of Trees begins. Visitors can vote for their favorite trees in the museum and then exit through the market beginning at 5 p.m.

Vendors are offering a wide variety of gifts, baked goods, pickled foods, crafts, vintage quilts, vinyl records, collectibles and coins.

Self-serve gift wrapping

The Byron Women’s Club will sponsor a free self-serve gift wrapping station during the regular indoor market on Saturday, Dec. 6, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Don’t expect mom to wrap her own gift! Stop by Saturday morning for stocking stuffers and leave with your surprises under wraps.

The Byron Museum of History is located at 110 N. Union St. in Byron. It is dedicated to preserving the Byron area’s rich history through exhibits, programs and artifact preservation. The museum complex consists of a large exhibit hall with varied displays and encompasses the historic Read House - which is a listed Underground Railroad site on the National Park Service’s Network to Freedom.