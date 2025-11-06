Ogle County 4-H Achievement Day winners named

Alana Smith won the new Ogle County Project Honor Award. From left to right: Allan Smith and Alana Smith. (Photo provided by Ogle County Extension)

Ogle County 4-Hers were recognized for excellence in 4-H project work at the recent county 4-H Achievement Celebration.

Held Oct. 19 at the Pinecrest Grove Theatre, the program featured the presentation of numerous awards, including the “County Project Honor Award.”

An unlimited number of awards are given to all 4-Hers who obtain a score of 30 or greater on the County Project Honor Award Application (20 or greater for the 8-11 year olds). 4-Hers may only be recognized in one project area annually. The award consists of a plaque and silver/gold discs. (* indicates first-time winner) This year’s winners were as follows:

Gold: Kaitlyn Adams - Visual Arts. Nolan Adams - Crops. Bethany Akins - Visual Arts. Immanuel Arellano - Llama/Alpaca. *Kerrigan Becker - Floriculture. Ella Beran - Woodworking. *Isaiah Braffett - Theatre Arts. Delaney Byers - Poultry. Hayden Capes - Civic Engagement. Harmony Coy - Collectables. Ali Danekas - Rabbits. Alayna Doane - Photography. *Declan Franks - Electricity. Bruce Gehrke - Beef. Colton Gehrke - Beef. Luke Gehrke - Beef. *Olivia Grobe - Photography. Tylar Groth - Babysitting. *Ashley Harbaugh - Clothing & Textiles. Emily Harbaugh - Visual Arts. Shelby Harbaugh - Weather. Jenna Heller - Food & Nutrition. Andrew Hickman - Food & Nutrition. Jacob Hickman - Photography. Lauren Hickman - Clothing & Textiles. Kodi Hubbard - Rabbits. *Regan Jimenez - Scrapbooking. Kaylee King - Food & Nutrition. Mallory King - Quilting. *Edward Koziol - Electricity. Leo Koziol - Small Pets. Hunter Kremske - Rabbits. *Stellina Lombardozzi - Horse & Pony. Haven Marks - Photography. Savannah Marks - Beef. Allissa Martin - Beef. *Kolton Motszko - Maker. *Caleb Newkirk - Beekeeping. *Zack Newkirk - Vegetable Gardening. Sophia Palmer - Clothing & Textiles. *Luke Rasmussen - Geology. Noah Richardson - Visual Arts. Alyse Rogers - Horse & Pony. James Runte - Woodworking. Madisyn Ruthe - Babysitting. Lydia Sherburne - Food & Nutrition. Owen Smardo - Welding. *Alana Smith - Poultry. Joshua Snow - Food & Nutrition. Katy Snow - Food & Nutrition. *Akayla Snyder - Visual Arts. David Wehler - Computer Science. Heidi Westfall - Photography. *Hewyt Westfall - Photography. Addison Yordy - Horse & Pony. Adelaide Zimmerman - Creative Writing. Orion Zimmerman - Visual Arts. Raiden Zimmerman - Leadership.

Silver: *Kayden Barndt - Food & Nutrition. Alex Booker - Food & Nutrition. Landyn Day - Rabbits. Leo Day - Rabbits. *Gregory Dorwaldt - Beekeeping. Bella Hammond - Vet Science. Brooke Hammond - Visual Arts. Josie Hammond - Weather. *Misha Jimenez - Visual Arts. Annaliese Koziol - Visual Arts. Nicolette Koziol - Entomology. Eli Lotz - Woodworking. *Gianni Racanelli - Food & Nutrition. *Kinsley Ryia - Visual Arts. *Quintin Walton - Beef. *Emma Zimmerman - Clothing & Textiles.

Ogle County 4-H’ers between the ages of five and seven years old are known as Cloverbuds. Cloverbuds who obtain a score of 40 or above on the Cloverbud County Project Honor Award Application are recipients of the Cloverbud Project Honor Award. This year’s Cloverbud winners were as follows: Camila Bonne, Hannah Braffett, Bailey Clark, Brayden Deuth, Ellis Deuth, William Dorwaldt, Elliott Eckerstrom, Rowen Eckerstrom, Enoch Groenhagen, Brooklyn Harbaugh, Paisley Harbaugh, Kaiser Hauch, Cora Hosseini, Layla Hosseini, Macklin Hubbard, Emilia Janoski, Aniella Lombardozzi, William Marks, Julia Newkirk, Emma Rasmussen, Millie Rasmussen, June Robertson, Natalya Ruthe, Will Safranek, Alice Shick, Finnegan Slattery, Allan Smith, and Luna Wagner.

4-H is an informal youth education program conducted by University of Illinois Extension, which provides equal opportunities in programs and employment. If you need reasonable accommodations to participate in 4-H, contact the Ogle County Extension staff at 815-732-2191.