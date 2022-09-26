Dodge Durango delivers big cabin, V8 power, unrivaled towing capacity

The 2022 Dodge Durango is an easy choice for many consumers looking for a stylish SUV with a maxed-out 7-passenger capacity and an unrivaled level of towing and hauling capacity for the mid-size segment.

Of course, the support beams for all that size and power reside under the hood in Durango’s potent lineup of six- and eight-cylinder engines. If the serious combo of size – and power – fit your lifestyle, then the Dodge Durango should be on your shortlist.

If Durango makes your shortlist, then this may also help you pull the trigger: pricing is very appealing. The Durango starts at $35,475 in its base SXT, which is pretty average for the segment, but the mid-range Durango R/T lands at $47,625, which is a steal for the elevation in performance. Not to be outdone, the range-topping Durango SRT 392 has a $66,670 price tag that makes it a value given all the equipment and power at your disposal.

New standards

For the 2022 model year, the Durango continues to offer modern exterior styling and a driver-oriented cockpit. Five times faster, the new Uconnect 5 is available on the largest-in-class 10.1-inch touchscreen, which houses SRT Performance Pages on select models.

Blind-spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Path detection are now standard across the Durango lineup in 2022. The Durango SXT and GT models deliver even more standard content:

• SXT: Three-row, seven-passenger seating, power driver’s seat, ParkSense rear park assist system and bright roof rails.

• GT: Remote start system, heated front seats and steering wheel, and power liftgate.

Plus Group offers standard Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop, Advanced Brake Assist, Lane Departure Warning Plus and more standard content on GT and R/T models:

• GT Plus: Memory system, rain-sensing automatic wipers, Bright cargo area scuff plates, leather seats with suede inserts and first and second-row heated seats

• R/T Plus: Nappa leather with perforated inserts and accent stitching, sunroof, Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking, Harman Kardon premium audio system and Premium Interior Package (includes premium wrapped instrument panel and Dinamica soft-touch headliner)

• Blacktop Package: Includes the performance hood on the GT and P265/50R20 performance all-season tires on GT and R/T models

Towing & cargo

The Dodge Durango is not concerned so much with edgy handling or fuel economy, but it can tow anything better than all the other midsize SUVs out there. The Durango with the V6 can tow up to 6,200 pounds when properly equipped.

Models with the 5.7-liter V8 boast a stout 7,400-pound towing capacity. This rating jumps to a class-leading 8,700 pounds for models with the 5.7-liter V8 and the Tow N Go package or the 6.4-liter V8.

The Durango has 17.2 cubic feet of cargo space behind its third row, 43.3 cubic feet with these seats folded, and a very competitive 85.1 cubic feet with all rear seats folded. A manual liftgate does come standard, and a power liftgate is optional.

Performance options

Dodge offers the 2022 Durango with three engine choices: a 293-horsepower 3.6-liter V6, a 360-horsepower 5.7-liter V8, and a 475-horsepower 6.4-liter V8. A solid-performing 8-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive are standard, while all-wheel drive is available as an option.

The V6 sits under the hood for most Durango models, and it gets the job done easily for everyday driving. This is an engine delivering zero to 60 mph in 7.5 seconds. If you opt to elevate into either of the V8s , you will give your Durango some serious muscle attitude.

The 5.7-liter V8 is a step up and it can launch the Durango to 60 mph in just six seconds, while the 6.4-liter V8 can get the Durango there in less than five seconds. Both engine upgrades also improve the SUV’s towing capacity.

Choosing the 2022 Durango means picking a workhorse that can glide or breathe fire. Dodge covers the SUV with a three-year/36,000-mile limited warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. At any price point, the Durango should make most shortlists.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years of experience driving, testing, and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations, and vehicles.