Northwest Herald girls wrestling preview: Five to watch in 2024-2025

McHenry’s Natalie Corona, top, battles Dundee-Crown’s Daniella Ibanez in a 145-pound bout match last season at Carpentersville. Corona will be one of the top wrestlers in the McHenry County area this season. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Huntley's Janiah Slaughter

Janiah Slaughter, Huntley, jr.

Slaughter made history for a second straight year after she finished runner-up at 105 pounds in the individual state tournament. The 2024 Northwest Herald Girls Wrestler of the Year became the highest placer at state not only in Red Raider history but also in McHenry County history. She’ll try to take the last step and win a state championship.

Crystal Lake South's Annalee Aarseth

Annalee Aarseth, Crystal Lake South, so.

Aarseth made quite a debut as a freshman last season, becoming the first Gator to reach state at 110 pounds. She took third in regional and sectional brackets and capped her year with a 34-6 record. She’ll be one of the top young wrestlers to watch in McHenry County.

Burlington Central's Victoria Macias

Victoria Macias, Burlington Central, sr.

Macias returns as one of the most-decorated wrestlers in McHenry County after she placed for the third time at state last year, the most of any wrestler in the area. She took fifth at 115 for the Rockets and finished runner-up in her regional and sectional brackets.

McHenry's Natalie Corona

Natalie Corona, McHenry, jr.

After failing to place during her first trip to state during her freshman season, Corona came back last year and took fifth at 140. She became the second wrestler in McHenry history to place and became the highest placer. Corona will try to make more Warrior history by competing for a state championship.

Huntley's Aubrie Rohrbacher

Aubrie Rohrbacher, Huntley, jr.

Rohrbacher returns as another top wrestler for the Red Raiders. She broke through in her second trip to state last year, placing for the first time when she finished third at 130. She’ll provide leadership along with Slaughter as the two compete for state titles.