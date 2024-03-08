2024 Northwest Herald Girls Wrestler of the Year: Huntley’s Janiah Slaughter

Huntley’s Janiah Slaughter, right, competes against Kaneland’s Angelina Gochis in the 105-pound championship match at the IHSA individual state tournament at Grossinger Motor Arena in Bloomington this season. Slaughter was named the Northwest Herald's inaugural Girls Wrestler of the Year. (John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald./John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.)

Janiah Slaughter had a simple goal heading into her sophomore season: She wanted to improve upon her third-place finish at the IHSA individual state tournament last year.

That would also mean rewriting the history books. Slaughter made history as a freshman when she took third at 100 pounds, becoming the first placer in Huntley history.

Slaughter envisioned winning a state championship heading into the season, but that quickly changed once she missed some time for what Slaughter described as a health issue. She just wanted to return to state after the absence, and did so after winning a regional title and finishing runner-up in her sectional bracket.

Once she got back to state, she refocused on her original goal. Slaughter made it to the 105 title match and lost to finish state runner-up. She might not have won a state title, but she made history again and accomplished her goal.

Slaughter became the highest placer at state not only in Huntley history but McHenry County history as well.

“My goal was to become a state champion,” Slaughter said. “Unfortunately, I fell short, but I’m glad that I improved better than last year.”

Slaughter accomplished her goal of improving upon her freshman season and overcame obstacles along the way. For her efforts, Slaughter was named the Northwest Herald’s inaugural Girls Wrestler of the Year, as selected by the sports staff with input from area coaches. Huntley’s Aubrie Rohrbacher and Richmond-Burton’s Jasmine McCaskel also were considered for the honor.

Slaughter answered some questions from sports reporter Michal Dwojak about what she’ll remember most about this season, her superstitions and what’s she’s looking forward to in the future.

Huntley’s Janiah Slaughter, right, fights to keep top position over Glenbard East’s Nadiia Shymkiv during their 105-pound championship match in the Schaumburg Sectional this season. (Sean King for Shaw Local)

What do you think you’ll remember most about this season?

Slaughter: I’ll remember the support and the friendships that I built over the season.

How much do you feel like your wrestling style changed over the past year?

Slaughter: I’m faster, I get to my shots faster, my stance is better. I learned more techniques, more things I can use, more things I can put in my toolbox. Freshman year, I was still kind of in my middle school wrestling phase.

What did it mean to get back to the state tournament for a second straight season?

Slaughter: It meant a lot. That was my goal, to get back to state. It became a bigger goal once I was out for about four weeks from health issues. After I came back, that was my No. 1 goal, just to get to state, get better than I was.

What does it mean to be the highest placer at state not only in Huntley history but McHenry County history?

Slaughter: It means a lot. I like the motivation that I’m setting. I like to hope that I’m an inspiration to other wrestlers and show that you can achieve your goals, make history.

Who’s had the biggest impact on your wrestling career thus far?

Slaughter: There’s not just one person. I feel like there’s a whole support system: my teammates, my coaches and my parents. There were a lot of people who motivated me, helped me and influenced me to do better this season.

Which one of your teammates has inspired you the most this season?

Slaughter: Taylor Casey. She came a long way in her senior year. She gave everything she had, she improved so much, and she’s a very hard worker. I would also say Aubrie Rohrbacher. Us two going to state, making history, placing, she got third, I got second. Those two people really motivated me and really showed me how good I could be, gave me the motivation I needed.

What do you feel like is one thing most people don’t know about wrestling?

Slaughter: Wrestling is a very mental sport. It’s more mental than it is physical because there’s so many things wrestling has to give.

What routine do you usually have during the season to keep your weight?

Slaughter: It’s basically just having my whole week set to make sure my diet is good, cutting weight if I need to, getting that extra work at home, getting to the sauna, getting to the treadmill, going 110% at practices. With weight, it’s just eating the right meals throughout the week, having the Saturday and Sunday after a tournament be my cheat days, and then back at it the next week.

Do you have any superstitions before a match?

Slaughter: Yes, I listen to the same song before every single match, tournament, anything. It’s the first song I play. It’s called “Who Wants Smoke” by Nardo Wick.

What’s your favorite TV show?

Slaughter: Right now it’s “Grey’s Anatomy.” I’m still working through it right now.

What’s your dream job?

Slaughter: I want to continue wrestling or to become a lawyer.

What’s your favorite class right now?

Slaughter: It’s probably Current Issues. It’s a debate class where we debate about a lot of current topics in the world. I like that we can debate about anything, like politics, smaller things. I like debating, and I like arguing with people. So it’s a great class for me.

After a big tournament, what’s your pig-out food?

Slaughter: Usually, I’m in the mood for tacos every single time. Steak tacos are my preferred choice or I like anything hot chicken.

What is one thing most people don’t know about you?

Slaughter: I may look intimidating, but I’m a very nice, funny, outgoing person. And I talk a lot.

If you could go anywhere in the world, where would you go?

Slaughter: I would probably go to Jamaica for the jerk chicken.

If you could be any animal, which would you be and why?

Slaughter: A cheetah because they’re fast, and I’m fast.

Is winning a state championship the goal for you as a junior after placing third as a freshman and second as a sophomore?

Slaughter: Yes, three, two, one, and one again for my senior year. I’m very excited. I’ll be doing more offseason training, Fargo, I’m going to be doing the folkstyle nationals in two weeks. I’m just going to get as much work in as I can, keep improving, keep fixing the little things and getting that state title.