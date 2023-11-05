Crystal Lake South co-op swimming gets 6 events to state: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Saturday, Nov. 4

Girls swimming

Barrington Sectional: At Barrington, Crystal Lake South’s Bella Fontana, Avery Watson, Mackenzie Resch and Abby Uhl finished first in the 400-yard freestyle in 3:30.80, and the Gators qualified six events to next weekend’s state tournament at the FMC Natatorium in Westmont.

South co-op finished third as a team with 148 points. Stevenson won the sectional title with 266 points, followed by Fremd (187.50).

Our 200 free relay placed 3rd and qualified for state! #TheStandardIsBest #CLSEngaged pic.twitter.com/MZDvvjtFfA — Lori Ratliff (@CLSRatliff) November 4, 2023

Fontana, Resch, Watson and Uhl also took third in the 200 free relay (1:37.44) to qualify for state. Going to state as individuals are Uhl in the 200 free (1:51.86) and 100 free (51.86), Fontana in the 50 free (24.21) and Watson in the 100 butterfly (57.64).

Cary-Grove’s Maggie Bendell took first in diving with 504.95 points to qualify for state, beating Stevenson’s Lada Volkov (470.60). C-G’s Maddie Crick also advanced in diving (373.70), taking the last qualifying spot.

Also qualifying among local swimmers are Marian Central’s Abby Hill in the 200 free (1:52.24) and 500 free (4:54.01). Hill was first in the 500 free.

St. Charles North Sectional: At St. Charles, Dundee-Crown’s Eliana Niemi, Tessa Iverson, Katelyn Mumper and Rachel Johnson qualified for state in the 400 free relay with a time of 3:36.32.

Niemi advanced in the 50 free (24.21), Johnson qualified in both the 100 free (51.67) and 100 backstroke (56.19), and Kaitlyn Tomaszewski took first in the 100 breaststroke (1:08.23) to move on.

Burlington Central’s Hannah Johnson advanced in the 200 free (1:55.92) and 500 free (5:06.67), and teammate Kate Farrell qualified in the 200 free (1:53.82).

Lake Forest Sectional: At Lake Forest, Woodstock North co-op’s Bella Borta advanced to next weekend’s state tournament with a second-place finish in the 50 free (24.26).

BOYS BOWLING

Hononegah Kickoff Tournament: At Viking Lanes in South Beloit, Marengo’s Justin Fluger finished second with 1,112 pins and rolled the tournament’s high game with a 277.

The Indians took fourth as a team with 4,906 pins in the 12-team tournament.

Hunter Pankow had a high game of 235 and took fifth individually with a 1,083 series.