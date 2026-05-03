Newman High School honors Setchell

Alexandra Setchell, a senior, is a Newman High School student of the month for May.

She is the daughter of Nina and Michael Setchell and has two siblings: Lauren and Henry.

What class do you find really engaging and why?: One class I find to be most engaging is my physics class taught by Lisa Cook. In this class, we are able to learn about the ins and outs of simple everyday tasks and the science behind them. Recently, our class went to Physics Day at Six Flags Great America to experience these concepts in real-world settings.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned?: I plan on attending the University of Iowa, and while there I will be studying pre-medicine.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?: My two favorite extracurricular and volunteer experiences are volunteering at St. Mary’s Aftercare Program and participating in the CGH Medical Center Summer Volunteer Program. These programs have helped me to become a confident leader that can interact with many different personalities.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable: My most memorable experience I have had while being a student at Newman was participating in the food drive every year. Not only do we get to give back to the community, but a majority of the time we get to stop and get a sweet treat afterwards.

What is your hope for the future?: My hope for the future is to graduate from the University of Iowa with a bachelor of science in biology to complete on the pre-medicine track. After school, I plan on attending a medical school, where there I plan on becoming a plastic surgeon.