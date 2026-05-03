Joliet 17-year-old stabbed, in critical condition

Riverwalk Homes, a city-owned housing complex, is on Broadwayt Street in Joliet. (Geoff Stellfox/Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com)

A 17-year-old is in critical condition after being stabbed Sunday at Riverwalk Homes, Joliet police said.

Police said they went to Riverwalk Homes, a city-owned housing complex, at 12:55 p.m.

The stabbing victim was on the fifth floor of the building in the 300 block of North Broadway Street. He was taken to Saint Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department.

“A male juvenile has been detained as a person of interest and transported to the Joliet Police Department for questioning,” according to a police news release.

A Joliet Police Department squad car is seen in this file photo. (Felix Sarver)

A knife has been recovered at the scene, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, and police remained on-scene as of early Sunday evening.

“Anyone with video footage or information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigations Division at 815-724-3020,” according to the release. “Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or submit a tip online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.