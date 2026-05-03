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The Herald-News

Joliet 17-year-old stabbed, in critical condition

Male juvenile detained; knife recovered

A welcome sign sits outside of Riverwalk Homes on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Joliet, Ill. Holsten Development, the company that manages Riverwalk Homes, will begin demolishing some of the buildings beginning in 2022, as part of a project to reduce the number of units on site from 356 to 177 by 2025

Riverwalk Homes, a city-owned housing complex, is on Broadwayt Street in Joliet. (Geoff Stellfox/Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com)

By Bob Okon

A 17-year-old is in critical condition after being stabbed Sunday at Riverwalk Homes, Joliet police said.

Police said they went to Riverwalk Homes, a city-owned housing complex, at 12:55 p.m.

The stabbing victim was on the fifth floor of the building in the 300 block of North Broadway Street. He was taken to Saint Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department.

“A male juvenile has been detained as a person of interest and transported to the Joliet Police Department for questioning,” according to a police news release.

A Joliet Police Department squad vehicle seen on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Joliet.

A Joliet Police Department squad car is seen in this file photo. (Felix Sarver)

A knife has been recovered at the scene, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, and police remained on-scene as of early Sunday evening.

“Anyone with video footage or information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigations Division at 815-724-3020,” according to the release. “Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or submit a tip online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.

JolietWill CountyCrime and CourtsLocal NewsJoliet PoliceJoliet Fire DepartmentWill County Front HeadlinesShaw Local Front Headlines
Bob Okon

Bob Okon

Bob Okon covers local government for The Herald-News