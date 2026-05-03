Riverside Healthcare earns 4-Star 2026 VETS Indexes Employer Award for veteran support

Riverside Healthcare has been recognized as a 4-Star Employer in the 2026 VETS Index Employer Awards, honoring the organization’s commitment to recruiting, hiring, retaining, and supporting veterans and military-connected employees.

The award recognizes organizations that demonstrate measurable support for veterans, National Guard and Reserve members, and military spouses. Riverside was one of a select group of employers recognized at the Employing U.S. Vets Conference held this morning at the New York Athletic Club.

“Receiving the 2026 VETS Indexes Recognized Employer Award is a great honor for Riverside Healthcare,” said Phil Kambic, President and CEO. “It reflects our deep appreciation for veterans and our commitment to providing a workplace where they feel supported and valued.”

The VETS Indexes Employer Awards program evaluates employers across five key areas: veteran recruiting and hiring, employee development and retention, veteran-inclusive policies and culture, support for National Guard and Reserve members, and military spouse and family support.

Not every organization that participated in the survey received an award. The recognition program sets a high standard, analyzing employers’ policies, practices, and outcomes in detail. Award levels ranged from 5-Star Employer to Recognized Employer.

Nicholas Antaki, President of VETS Indexes, said the awards highlight employers leading the way in veteran employment.

“Riverside Healthcare has demonstrated meaningful and measurable support for veterans and the military-connected community through its commitment to building opportunities for those who served,” Antaki said. “Employers like Riverside Healthcare continue to set the standard and help drive the future of veteran employment forward.”

The VETS Indexes Employer Awards program has become the most objective and comprehensive evaluation of veteran employers in the nation. Participating organizations included companies large and small, government agencies, nonprofit organizations, colleges, and universities — all working to strengthen employment opportunities for the military-connected community.

The awards program has been featured on CNBC, Fox Business, and BNN Bloomberg, as well as military-specific outlets including Military.com, Military Times, and Stars & Stripes.

For more information on the process and methodology behind the VETS Indexes Employer Awards, please see: Methodology. For more information about the VETS Indexes Employer Awards, click here.