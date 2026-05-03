St. Charles library’s America 250th anniversary programs run through July

The St. Charles Public Library will host a series of programs for community members to celebrate the United States of America’s 250th anniversary as part of the America250 initiative and Illinois250 commemoration.

The programs will run from June through July at the library, 1 S. Sixth Ave.

A Declaration of Independence examination will be led by historian Joyce Hawroth at 7 p.m. June 11. Hawroth will hold a discussion about how the Declaration shaped American life and ideals at 7 p.m. July 1.

Historian and author Leslie Goddard will portray former first lady Abigail Adams at 1 p.m. June 23. Attendees can learn about Adams’ influence on the nation.

Participants can learn about George Washington’s presidency influence at 1:30 p.m. July 30. Author Gary Midkiff will explore how Washington shaped the presidency and his leadership defined the office and the executive branch.

The West Suburban Flute Orchestra will perform from 2 to 3 p.m. June 28. The concert features patriotic music.

The library will offer adults and children art activities. Registration is required. The June programs registration opens May 1.

For information or to register, visit scpld.org or call 630‑584‑0076.