R-B, Colten Miller take KRC boys golf titles: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Wednesday, Sept. 20

BOYS GOLF
Kishwaukee River Conference Tournament: At Blackstone in Marengo, Richmond-Burton’s Colten Miller fired a 76 to lead the Rockets to the team title with 346 strokes on Wednesday.
Sandwich (350), Woodstock North co-op (361), Johnsburg (362), Marengo (367) and Harvard (369) were next in line.
North’s Brady Yergens was second with a 79, Johnsburg’s Riley Johnson (82) was third and North’s Alex Treadway (82) was fourth.
R-B’s other low scores were Jeff Lehn, who tied for sixth at 87, Jacob Olson (91) and Aiden Wicinski (92).
Johnsburg’s Nick Grons shot 87 to also tie for sixth, North’s Collin Stock had an 88 for ninth and Harvard’s Logan Garafol had an 89, which tied for 10th.
Marengo was led by Leo Bankel with a 90, which tied for 12th.
GIRLS GOLF
Marian Central 243, Richmond-Burton 264: At Nippersink in Genoa City, Wis., Ella Notaro shot 43 and Nina Notaro had a 44 as the Hurricanes won their nonconference match against the Rockets.
Meadow Rosendahl led R-B with a 57 and Alyssa Beres added a 63.
VOLLEYBALL
Prairie Ridge 2, St. Charles East 1: At St. Charles, freshman Maizy Agnello put down 13 kills and had 10 digs as the Wolves (9-7) beat the Saints 25-22, 18-25, 25-21 in their nonconference match.
Grace Jansen had 18 assists, five digs and two aces for Prairie Ridge. Mackenzie Schmidt had seven kills and three blocks and Tegan Vrbancic added 12 digs and two aces.
Richmond-Burton 2, Johnsburg 0: At Richmond, the Rockets (12-3, 8-0) remained unbeaten in the KRC with a 25-18, 25-13 victory over the Skyhawks.
Sophie Person had five kills and Lila Duck added four kills for Johnsburg.
Woodstock North 2, Marengo 0: At Woodstock, Madalyn Mardock and Sydney Andrews each had five kills and five digs as the Thunder (10-3, 6-2) defeated the Indians (10-10, 2-5) in their FVC match.
Leila Becovic had three kills and Alana Hartel had three assists and seven digs.
Crystal Lake South 2, Belvidere 0: At Belvidere, Morgan Johnson served up eight aces and added four kills and 13 digs as the Gators (11-4) defeated the Bucs 25-23, 25-20 in their nonconference match.
Gabby Wire had seven kills and nine digs, Grace Meyer had 12 assists and Logan Georgy had five kills and three blocks for South.
Dundee-Crown 2 Larkin 0: At Elgin, the Chargers (3-11) beat the Royals in two games in their nonconference match.
Taylor Findlay had five kills, three aces and four digs to lead D-C. Courtney Komperda led the Chargers with nine assists.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Woodstock North Invitational: At Woodstock, Crystal Lake South co-op won the meet with 163 points over Disrict 300 co-op (155) and Woodstock co-op (143).
Abby Uhl won the 100- and 200-yard freestyles for the Gators, Emma Sieg won the 200 individual medley, Bella Fontana won the 50 freestyle and Avery Watson won the 100 butterfly.
Uhl, Fontana, Penny Brereton and Kenzie Resch won the 200 freestyle relay and Fontana, Resch, Watson and Uhl won the 400 freestyle relay.
BOYS SOCCER
Harvard 2, Johnsburg 0: At Johnsburg, Brayan Contreras and David Pichardo both scored in the first half as the Hornets defeated the Skyhawks in their KRC game.
Martin Quintero assisted on Contreras’ goal, while Pichardo scored on a penalty kick.
Harvard goalkeeper Ricardo Flores had six saves.
GIRLS TENNIS
Woodstock 5, Woodstock North 2: At Woodstock, Amina Idris and Julia Cortejeso Sanchez won at Nos. 1 and 2 singles to lead the Blue Streaks to a win over the Thunder in their KRC match.
Natalie Morrow and Ebba Hammarstedt (No. 1), Sophia Mendoza and Eliana Shoulders (No. 3) and Kristi Carpari and Elise Raymond (No. 4) won in doubles for Woodstock.
The Thunder got wins from Katelyn Baker at No. 3 singles and Addy Mauch and Renee Schleutermann at No. 2 doubles.
Crystal Lake South 5, Mundelein 2: At Mundelein, Emily Stewart and Hannah Lee won at Nos. 2 and 3 singles to lead the Gators past the Mustangs in a nonconference match.
Eliana Rankin and Aubrey Scheurich (No. 2), Gia Crawford-Barak and Haley Heraty (No. 3) and Ruth Bierkness and Miana Sieczko (No. 4) had South’s doubles victories.
Crystal Lake Central 7, South Elgin 0: At Crystal Lake, the Tigers improved to 10-3 for the season with a sweep against the Storm.