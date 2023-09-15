CL Central co-op wins McHenry County Tournament: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Thursday, Sept. 14

GIRLS GOLF
Ann Christiansen McHenry County Tournament: At Boone Creek in Bull Valley, four Crystal Lake Central co-op golfers finished in the top 10 to lead the Tigers to a tournament win Thursday. Marian Central’s Ella Notaro won the individual title by shooting a 78.
The Tigers finished first by shooting a 334. Central’s Addison Cleary took second overall with an 81, Delaney Medlyn took fourth with an 82, Madeline Trannel placed seventh by shooting an 85 and Rylee Rud rounded it out at eighth with an 86.
McHenry’s Madison Donovan (81) took third, Huntley’s Aubrey Dingbaum (82) placed fifth, Prairie Ridge’s Jenna Albanese (82) finished sixth, Marengo’s Emma Leucht (90) took ninth and Huntley’s Maddie Sloan (90) ended the day at 10th.
McHenry (365) took second, Huntley (369) finished third, Prairie Ridge (380) placed fourth, and Johnsburg (382) rounded out the top five.
BOYS SOCCER
Crystal Lake South 1, Prairie Ridge 0: At Crystal Lake, Nick Prus scored the winning goal with two seconds left in the first half of the Fox Valley Conference match as the Gators (5-3-1, 2-0 FVC) held off the Wolves (9-2, 1-1).
Dundee-Crown 5, Crystal Lake Central 0: At the Streamwood Classic, the Chargers (8-3) picked up a tournament win against FVC rival Central (6-5-2).
Diego Flores scored twice, and Raul Hernandez, Hugo Arista and Cristopher Gonzalez each scored once.
Huntley 7, McHenry 0: At Huntley, Hudson Nielsen scored in the first minute and finished with a hat trick to lead the Red Raiders (5-3-1, 1-0) to an FVC win.
Tyler Roberts scored twice, while Anthony Aweve and Elias Ramon each added a goal.
Jacobs 1, Hampshire 0: At Hampshire, Elsworth McIntosh scored the lone goal to lead the Golden Eagles (1-7-1, 1-1) past the Whips (1-4-3, 1-1) in FVC play.
Belvidere North 3, Marian Central 0: At Belvidere, the Hurricanes (0-4) couldn’t pick up their first win of the season in a nonconference match.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Marian Central 2, Hope Academy 0: At Chicago, the Hurricanes dominated in their Chicagoland Christian Conference match in a 25-3, 25-3, win.
Bella Pontarelli led Marian (5-8, 1-1) with 19 aces and one dig. Jilly Winkelman had three aces, three digs and one assist. Hadley Rogge finished with five kills, one ace and one dig; Jordan Orlos had three aces, two kills and two digs; and Mary Kate Hernon ended with three kills.
Burlington Central 2, Hampshire 0: At Burlington, Ashli Bonds finished with six kills, three aces, two digs and one block to lead the Rockets to a 25-16, 25-19 FVC win.
Ashley Arceo had eight assists and two digs for Central (6-3, 5-3), Leah Freeseman finished with seven kills and one dig, and Haidyn Scahtz earned five kills, four digs and one ace against the Whip-Purs (10-8, 4-4).
Crystal Lake South 2, Cary-Grove 0: At Crystal Lake, the Gators (10-4, 5-3) had a well-rounded performance to win 25-17, 29-27 in FVC play.
Olivia Apt finished with 15 assists, five digs and two aces, Bobbi Wire had 11 digs, eight kills and two aces, and Gabby Wire had 12 digs and nine kills.
Huntley 2, Dundee-Crown 0: At Carpentersville, the Red Raiders (9-0, 8-0) stayed undefeated on the season with a 25-9, 25-12 FVC win.
Jacobs 2, McHenry 1: At McHenry, the Golden Eagles (7-6, 5-3) held on to pick up a 25-20, 13-25, 26-24 FVC win.
Ali Pierre led Jacobs with 11 kills, 10 blocks, seven digs and one ace; Cassie Gorrity had six digs, three kills and two blocks; Bella Van de Burgt finished with 11 digs; and Gracie Breeze recorded 31 digs and two aces.
GIRLS TENNIS
Cary-Grove 5, Prairie Ridge 2: At Crystal Lake, the Trojans picked up a commanding FVC win.
No. 2 singles player Chloe Warner won 5-7, 6-1, 6-4, for C-G, and No. 3 singles player Eva Becirovic won her match 6-4, 6-4. The No. 1 doubles pair of Alaina Joseph and Becca Weaver won 6-2, 6-2, the No. 2 doubles duo of Katelyn O’Malley and Aubrey Lonergan took their match 6-3, 6-4, and the No. 3 doubles pair of Ellie Mjaanes and Katie Gross won 6-2, 6-2.
At No. 1 singles, Aleena Ciezak won 6-2, 6-0 for the Wolves and at No. 4 doubles, Gracie Smith and Mary Myers took their match 6-4, 1-6, 6-4.
Huntley 7, Hampshire 0: At Hampshire, the Red Raiders swept the Whips to earn an FVC win.
No. 1 singles player Ella Doughty won 6-0, 6-0, No. 2 singles player Gia Patel took her match 6-1, 6-0, and No. 3 singles player Trinity Nguyen won 6-1, 6-0. The No. 1 doubles pair of Kate Burkey and Carlie Weishaar won 6-1, 6-1, the No. 2 doubles team of Julie Klockner and Ari Patel took their match 6-1, 6-1, the No. 3 doubles pair of Shea Nagle and Ellie Pauwels won 6-7, 6-1, 7-6, and the No. 4 doubles team of Vinuthna Depala and Ashley Phommasack took their match 6-0, 6-0.
BOYS GOLF
Cary-Grove 160, Prairie Ridge 163: At Turnberry in Lakewood, Joey Boldt led the Trojans to an FVC win by shooting a 36.
Kyle Kotlarczyk finished with a 39, Brock Iverson had a 42 and Erik Pietrzyk shot a 43 for C-G. Austin Klauser led the Wolves with a 37, Charlie Pettrone finished with a 40, and Jimmy Berg and Tommy Trax shot 43s.
Dundee-Crown 167, Crystal Lake South 191: At Crystal Lake Country Club, Jack Sundstedt led the way for the Chargers by shooting a 41 in the FVC win.
Jared Russell, Leth Pearson and Kal Klancnik each finished with a 42 for D-C. Jack Wilcox shot a 41 for the Gators, while Tim Popovits finished with a 47, Gavin Greenwald had a 51, and Jackson Bowers shot a 52.
Huntley 149, Hampshire 153: At Randall Oaks in West Dundee, Nooa Hakala and Taig Bhathal each shot a 36 to lead the Red Raiders to a close FVC win.
Nathan Elm shot a 38 while Sam Locascio finished the day with a 39 for Huntley. Eric Brown shot a 36 for the Whips, Tegan VanWeil had a 38, Nolan Adamczyk shot a 39, and Seth Gillie finished with a 40.
Harvard 185, North Boone 189: At Beaver Creek in Capron, Logan Garafol shot a 37 to lead the Hornets to a close win.
Wyatt Stott finished behind Garafol with a 44, while Coen Dacy and Keon Wanland each finished with a 52 to round out Harvard’s scoring.