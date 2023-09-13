Huntley’s Nooa Hakala fires 35 in FVC win: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Tuesday, Sept. 12

BOYS GOLF
Huntley 149, Burlington Central 160: At Pinecrest in Huntley, Nooa Hakala shot a 1-under-par 35 with three birdies as the Red Raiders defeated the Rockets in their Fox Valley Conference match.
Huntley counted four scores of 39 or better. Taig Bhathal (37), Nathan Elm (38) and Sam Locascio (39) had the Raiders’ other scores.
Hakala birdied Nos. 11, 14 and 15 and had two bogeys in his round.
Tyler Samaan led Central with a 37. Tommy Wise had a 39, Cam Sarallo had a 42 and Matthew Kowalik shot a 43 for the Rockets.
Jacobs 154, Crystal Lake South 194: At Randall Oaks in West Dundee, Chase Garden shot a 37 to lead the Golden Eagles past the Gators in FVC play.
Barrett Rennell, Owen Zaija and Braden Behrens all had 39s for Jacobs.
Jack Wilcox led the Gators with a 43. Jackson Bowers (46), Gavin Greenwald (52) and AJ Mitchell (54) had South’s other low scores.
Cary-Grove 166, McHenry 168: At Foxford Hills in Cary, Kyle Kotlarczyk and Kevin Gossman each shot a 41 to lead the Trojans past the Warriors in FVC action.
Ben Johnson, Matthew Nagaj and Thomas Miranda had 42s for the Trojans.
Tanner Polep and Gavin Cueto shot 41s to lead the Warriors, while Alex LaShelle, Noah Than and Ryan Townsend had 43s.
Hampshire 149, Dundee-Crown 182: At Bonnie Dundee in Carpentersville, Nolan Adamczyk and Tegan Vanweil both shot 1-over 36s to lead the Whips (6-1 FVC) past the Chargers in their FVC dual meet.
Eric Brown shot 38 and Seth Gillie had a 39 for the Whips.
Jared Russell and Jack Sundstedt led D-C with 43s, while Cam Schmeiser, Leth Pearson, Kai Klancnik and Grant Meyer all had 48s.
Prairie Ridge 158, Crystal Lake Central 167: At RedTail in Lakewood, the Tigers got a 40 from Jack Bice and a 41 from Tommy Laird in their FVC loss to the Wolves.
Harvard 178, Plano 222: At Abbey Springs in Fontana-On-Lake-Geneva, Wisconsin, Logan Garafol shot a 41 to lead the Hornets past the Reapers in their Kishwaukee River Conference dual.
Aaron Saucedo (43), Justin Lehman (46) and Jacob Finfrock (48) had the Hornets’ other low scores.
Justin Bishop led Plano with a 44.
Richmond-Burton 177, Wauconda 178: On the front nine at Twin Lakes Golf Course in Wisconsin, Jacob Olson shot 40 to lead the Rockets (7-2) to a one-stroke win over the Bulldogs.
Colten Miller (41), Danny DeZanek (46) and Cooper O’Day (50) had R-B’s other low scores.
Marian Central 161, Bishop McNamara 182: At Kankakee Elks Country Club, Peter Louise and Finn Pivnicka each shot a 38 as the Hurricanes won their Chicagoland Christian Conference match over the Fightin’ Irish.
Mason Graf added a 39 and Jacob Timpe had a 46.
GIRLS GOLF
Marian Central 203, Bishop McNamara 209: At Kankakee Elks Country Club, Ella Notaro shot 46 and Nina Notaro had a 47 as the Hurricanes defeated the Fightin’ Irish in their CCC match.
Emma Weber added a 54 and Ava Kleinschmidt had a 56 for Marian.
Crystal Lake Central 179, Dundee-Crown 197: At RedTail in Lakewood, Delaney Medlyn fired a 39 as the Tigers’ co-op team beat the Chargers in an FVC match.
Addison Cleary (43), Rylee Rud (48) and Madeline Trannel (49) had Central’s other low scores.
Sophie Marowski led D-C with a 42. Katy Menching (50), Megan Lass (51) and Sabrina Barrett (54) had the Chargers’ other low rounds.
Johnsburg 212, Richmond-Burton 248: At Boone Creek in Bull Valley, MacKenzie McQuiston shot a 51 as the Skyhawks beat the Rockets in a KRC dual.
Annie Moss (52), Lauren McQuiston (53) and Chloe Larson (56) had Johnsburg’s other scores.
R-B’s scorers were Meadow Rosendahl (54), Alyssa Beres (62), Emma Lindsey (64) and Gracie Johnson (68).
Marengo 195, Sandwich (no full team): At Edgebook in Sandwich, Gabby Gieseke shot a 47 to lead the Indians in KRC play.
Cadance and Emma Leucht both shot 48s and Maggie Hanson added a 52 for Marengo.
BOYS SOCCER
Prairie Ridge 4, Jacobs 1: At Algonquin, Henry Knoll scored two goals as the Wolves (9-1) defeated the Golden Eagles in their FVC game.
Josh Marineau and Ethan Ormsby each added a goal for the Wolves, while Mason Fowler and Sam Kirk had assists.
Burlington Central 2, Cary-Grove 1: At Burlington, Daniel Czerwinski scored off Landon Nawracaj’s assist in the second half as the Trojans (0-3-2, 0-1-1) lost to the Rockets in their FVC game.
Logan Kemp made seven saves for C-G.
Hampshire 3, McHenry 1: At McHenry, Keegan Adamson scored off Alejandro Mendez’s assist as the Warriors (3-6-1) fell to the Whip-Purs in an FVC game.
Lee McClellan made six saves for McHenry.
Leyden 3, Dundee-Crown 2: At the Streamwood Classic, the Chargers (7-3) lost to the Eagles in their tournament game.
Hugo Arista scored from Raul Hernandez and Sebastian Sanchez was assisted by Diego Flores, both in the second half for D-C.
Braeden Hayes made two saves in the first half, and Manuel Hernandez had two in the second.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Prairie Ridge 2, Burlington Central 0: At Crystal Lake, Grace Jansen had 15 assists, six digs and two aces as the Wolves (5-3, 5-2) won their FVC match 25-23, 25-13 over the Rockets (5-3, 4-3).
Maizy Agnello had seven kills and seven digs, Mackenzie Schmidt had seven kills and six blocks, and Tegan Vrbancic had seven digs and an ace for the Wolves.
Ashley Arceo had six assists and four digs for Central, Julia Johnson had four kills and two blocks and Haidyn Schatz had four kills and five digs.
Brianna Gritzman had 16 digs and two assists for Central, and Tiernan Naus added six assists and five digs.
Crystal Lake Central 2, Jacobs 0: At Algonquin, Gabbie Anderson had 18 assists and six digs as the Tigers (9-4, 4-3) defeated the Golden Eagles (6-6, 4-3) in their FVC match 25-23, 25-23.
Mykaela Wallen had eight kills, three aces and 13 digs, Vivan Akalaonu added five kills, Alexis Hadeler had three kills and 10 digs and Mia Ginter led the Tigers with 17 digs.
Ali Pierre had five kills, eight blocks and two aces for Jacobs. Abby Deacon had 10 assists and 15 digs and Teagan Van Stone added four kills and six digs.
Jordan Miller had three kills, three blocks and 10 digs for the Eagles.
Hampshire 2, Dundee-Crown 0: At Hampshire, Audrey Prusko had eight kills and two blocks for the Chargers (1-10, 0-7) in their 26-24, 25-23 FVC loss to the Whip-Purs (10-6, 4-3).
Courtney Komperda added three kills, 10 assists and three aces for the Chargers.
Huntley 2, Cary-Grove 0: At Huntley, Laura Boberg led the Red Raiders (8-0, 7-0) with 19 assists as they beat the Trojans (1-11, 1-6) 25-12, 25-10 in their FVC match.
Morgan Jones and Georgia Watson each had six kills for the Raiders, while Avery Gonzalez and Lizzy Williams each had four kills. Alex Goritz had three aces for Huntley.
Chicago Christian 2, Marian Central 0: At Woodstock, Ella Conlon had five kills and two blocks as the Hurricanes lost to the Knights 26-24, 25-21 in their CCC match.
Jordan Rogge added two kills and five blocks and Alex Rewiako had nine assists, six digs and two aces for Marian.
GIRLS TENNIS
Cary-Grove 6, Jacobs 1: At Cary, the Golden Eagles’ Kylie Cohn won at No. 1 singles as they fell to the Trojans in their FVC dual.
C-G got wins from Chloe Warner (No. 2) and Eva Becirovic (No. 3) in singles.
Becca Weaver and Katelyn O’Malley (No. 1), Aubrey Lonergan and Ellis Mjaanes (No. 2), Katie Groos and Michaela Fink (No. 3) and Ava Bogner and Rylie Zeman (No. 4) won in doubles for the Trojans.
Huntley 7, Prairie Ridge 0: At Huntley, Trinity Nguyen won in three sets at No. 3 singles to give the Red Raiders a sweep in their FVC dual.
Ella Doughty (No. 1) and Gia Patel (No. 2) won in singles for Huntley. Kate Burkey and Carlie Weishaar (No. 1), Ari Patel and Julie Klockner (No. 2), Shea Nagle and Ellie Pauwels (No. 3) and Ashley Phommasack and Vinuthna Depala (No. 4) won in doubles.
Woodstock 5, Woodstock North 2: At Woodstock, Amina Idris (No. 1 singles) and Sophia Mendoza and Renee Schleutermann had key wins as the Blue Streaks opened their KRC schedule with a win over the Thunder.