Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Hope Week at Ax Church

Shaw Local Radio’s Dani Holland interviewed Cameron Graper, the lead pastor for Ax Church, about what Hope Week is. Hope Week is seven days of Christians helping their community.

Ax Church is the catalyst behind this movement, doing the groundwork of setting up projects and supplying the money necessary to accomplish them.

The projects center around helping the community by doing things to make it better (picking up trash, painting parks, planting flowers) or by helping organizations that make the community better (cleaning a food pantry, painting at a school, repairing a YMCA).

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