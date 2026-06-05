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Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Hope Week at Ax Church

Shaw Local Radio's Dani Holland (left) and Ax Church's Cameron Graper

Shaw Local Radio's Dani Holland (left) and Ax Church's Cameron Graper (Dani Holland)

By John Sahly
Listen to "Hope Week at Ax Church" on Spreaker.

Shaw Local Radio’s Dani Holland interviewed Cameron Graper, the lead pastor for Ax Church, about what Hope Week is. Hope Week is seven days of Christians helping their community.

Ax Church is the catalyst behind this movement, doing the groundwork of setting up projects and supplying the money necessary to accomplish them.

The projects center around helping the community by doing things to make it better (picking up trash, painting parks, planting flowers) or by helping organizations that make the community better (cleaning a food pantry, painting at a school, repairing a YMCA).

Like what you hear? Be sure to listen to Walls 102 online. You can also download episodes on Apple Podcasts or on Spotify.

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John Sahly

John Sahly

John Sahly is the Managing editor for the Shaw Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.