Burlington Central volleyball tops Crystal Lake Central: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Thursday, Aug. 31

Volleyball
Burlington Central 2, Crystal Lake Central 1: At Burlington, Leah Freesemann had 13 kills to lead the Rockets (4-1, 3-1) to a 25-23, 19-25, 25-21 win over the Tigers in their Fox Valley Conference match.
Tea Cetina had 14 assists and five digs, Brianna Gritzman had three aces, 10 digs and five assists and Haidyn Schatz added six kills and seven digs. Emily Maramba had five kills and five aces.
For the Tigers (3-2, 2-2), Mykaela Wallen had seven kills, 16 digs and two aces, Anna Starr had nine kills and three aces and Gabbie Anderson had 23 assists and six digs. Siena Smiejek added four kills and six blocks.
Huntley 2, Prairie Ridge 0: At Huntley, Morgan Jones supplied 10 kills and seven digs during a 25-15, 25-18 win for the Red Raiders (5-0, 4-0) in FVC play.
Georgia Watson added six kills and three blocks, Laura Boberg had 21 assists and five digs and Alex Goritz had 14 digs.
Maizy Agnello had nine kills and two blocks for Prairie Ridge (2-3, 2-2), Grace Jansen had 11 assists and Tegan Vrbancic had seven digs.
McHenry 2, Dundee-Crown 0: At Carpentersville, the Warriors (3-2, 2-2) picked up a 25-20, 25-23 win over the Chargers in their FVC match.
Mollie Hobson had nine kills to lead McHenry, Ella Boland had four kills and two aces and Alissa Ricci had three kills.
Audrey Prusko had seven blocks and five kills for D-C (0-4, 0-4). Courtney Komperda had 12 assists and Taylor Findlay added five kills.
Crystal Lake South 2, Hampshire 1: At Crystal Lake, Gabby Wire had 12 kills, three aces and 14 digs for the Gators (3-2, 2-2) in a 25-27, 25-17, 25-17 FVC win against the Whip-Purs (2-2, 2-2).
Grace Meyer had 14 assists, Olivia Apt had 12 assists and two aces and Bobbi Wire had five kills and nine digs. Bella Toniolo added four aces, Logan Georgy had four kills and Morgan Johnson had three kills and eight digs.
Rockford Christian 2, Marengo 1: At Marengo, Madalyn Mardock had 12 kills and 13 digs for the Indians (4-4-3) in a 19-25, 25-15, 25-20 loss to the Royal Lions.
Sydney Andrews had eight kills, 11 digs and two blocks, Addison Sanchez had five kills and Emily Kirchhoff had eight digs and 11 assists.
Boys soccer
Harvard 1, Richmond-Burton 0: Brayan Contreras scored the game’s only goal to secure a Kishwaukee River Conference win. Keeper Ricardo Flores made four saves to ensure the shutout.
Piotr Chmeilowski had 10 saves for R-B.
Crystal Lake Central 4, Marengo 0: Isaac Hernandez, Will Lee, Mason McIntyre and Gavin Kane each scored for the Tigers in a nonconference win. Nick Pagonis, Vicente Romero and Lee each had an assist.
Noah Hernandez had 14 saves for Marengo.
Prairie Ridge 3, Lakes 0: At Lake Villa, the Wolves (3-0) earned a nonconference win with goals from Mason Fowler, Logan Braun and Sam Kirk. Fowler, Chase Santucci and Jensen Schroeder tallied assists.
Wauconda 4, McHenry 1: At the Wacuonda Tournament, Marko Stojich scored the lone goal for the Warriors (2-2). Alejandro Mendez was credited with the assist, and keeper Lee McClellan made seven saves.
Winnebago 2, Marian Central 0: At Winnebago, the Hurricanes were shut out by the Indians in their nonconference game.
Mike Raimondo had five saves for Marian (0-2).
Huntley 7, Woodstock North 0: At Huntley, Hudson Nielsen had a hat trick for the Red Raiders in their win against the Thunder.
Talon Sargent had two goals for Huntley (2-1-1), and Elias Ramon and Anthony Aweve each had one.
Jack Bakey and Ethan Robertson combined for the shutout in goal.
Girls tennis
Huntley 7, Crystal Lake Central 0: At Huntley, the Red Raiders swept the FVC dual. Ella Doughty, Gia Patel and Trinity Nguyen picked up the wins in singles play.
Kate Burkey and Carlie Weishaar held off Central’s Kaitlin Coffey and Katie Hammil 6-0, 2-6, 7-5 at No. 1 doubles.
Julie Klockner and Ari Patel, Ellie Pauwels and Shea Nagle and Vinuthna Depala and Ashley Phommasack also won in doubles.
Boys golf
Harvard 192, Rockford Christian 214: At Abbey Springs, Logan Garafol’s 7-over 43 led the Hornets to a nonconference victory. John Witt added a 49, while Aaron Saucedo and Justin Lehman each shot 50.
Huntley 164, Crystal Lake Central 168: At Pinecrest in Huntley, Nathan Elm led the Raiders with a 38 in their FVC dual win against the Tigers. Also scoring for Huntley were Nooa Hakala (40), Sam Locascio (43) and Jeremy Chadwick (43).
Central’s Max Sinha fired a 39, followed by Jack Bice (42), Asher Johnson (43) and Jake Kenefick (44).
Jacobs 157, Cary-Grove 169: At Randall Oaks in West Dundee, Barrett Rennell earned medalist honors for Jacobs with a 37 in an FVC win against the Trojans.
Owen Ziaja, Braden Behrens and Chase Gardner all had 40s for Jacobs.
Cary-Grove was led by Erik Pietrzyk (39), Joey Boldt (42), Brock Iverson (44) and Kevin Gossman (44).
Dundee-Crown 158, McHenry 160: At Bonnie Dundee in Carpentersville, Jared Russell took medalist honors with a 37 for the Chargers in their close FVC win against the Warriors.
Leth Pearson had a 38 for D-C, Jack Sundstedt had a 41 and Camden Schmeiser had a 42.
McHenry was led by Alex LaShelle (38), Tanner Polop (39), Ryan Townsend (40) and Gavin Cueto (43).
Marian Central 175, Aurora Christian 197: At Bull Valley Golf Club, Peter Louise shot a 40 to lead the Hurricanes to a Chicagoland Christian Conference victory.
Finn Pivnicka added a 42, followed by Mason Graf (44) and Cayden Leonard (49).
Marengo 186, Larkin 191: At Marengo Ridge, the Indians beat the Royals in their nonconference dual.
Michael Gieseke had a 44 to lead Marengo. Sean Ettner and Andrew Johnson had 45s and Leo Bankel and Max Broughton each had 52.
Girls golf
Marengo Triangular: At Marengo Ridge, Marengo won with a 191, Johnsburg was second with a 204 and Plano (257) was third.
Marengo was led by Emma Leucht (45), Gabby Gieseke (47), Cadence Leucht (48) and Maggie Hanson (51).
Johnsburg was led by Mackenzie McQuiston (49), Lauren McQuiston (50), Addison Sweetwood (52) and Elle Konrad (53).
Girls swimming
Woodstock North co-op 201, Belvidere North 112: At Woodstock, Bella Borta and Jadyn Grismer each won two individual events and took part in the Thunder’s 400-yard freestyle relay win.
Borta won the 50 freestyle (28.26 seconds) and 100 freestyle in 57.56 seconds. Grismer took the top spot in the 200 freestyle (2:15.53) and 100 backstroke (1:06.98).
Borta and Grismer teamed up with Chloe Albrecht and Ella McClurg to win the 400 free relay in 4:07.99. Albrecht also took first in the 100 butterfly (109.53).