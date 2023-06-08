Softball: 5 standout stats from the 2023 season in McHenry County

Needed 12 SO to get 267 and break the DCHS season record. I got it in bottom of 6th on last batter that I would face in the game. We didn't get the W, but proud at how hard we fought. @DcSoftball @goDCHSathletics @jillienwaldron @WildcatsChi06 @WildcatsChicago @WildcatFPClub pic.twitter.com/49twZRlpwX