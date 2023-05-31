Softball: 2023 All-Kishwaukee River Conference team announced

Here is the All-Kishwaukee River Conference softball team for the 2023 season, as selected by coaches.

Player of the Year: Taylor Davison, Richmond-Burton, sr., C

Marengo (10-0): Lilly Kunzer, jr., P; Jozsa Christiansen, so., P-CF; Kylee Jensen, so., C; Maddy Christopher, sr., CF; Gabby Christopher, fr., SS

Richmond-Burton (6-4): Mia Spohr, sr., SS; Madison Kunzer, so., P-CF; Hailey Holtz, so., P-CF

Harvard (6-4): Tallulah Eichholz, so., P; Britta Livdahl, jr., C; Ytzel Lopez, fr., SS

Johnsburg (4-6): Brooke Klosowicz, sr., SS-3B; Kayla Reiner, fr., C; Ella Smith, jr., 1B

Woodstock North (4-6): JoJo Vermett, jr., P-1B; Norah Mungle, sr., C

Woodstock (0-10): Grace Topf, jr., CF