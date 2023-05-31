May 31, 2023
Softball: 2023 All-Kishwaukee River Conference team announced

Richmond-Burton’s Taylor Davison named KRC Player of the Year for 2nd year in a row

By Alex Kantecki
Richmond-Burton’s Taylor Davison makes contact against Woodstock North earlier this season in Richmond. Davison was named the Kishwaukee River Conference Player of the Year for the second straight season. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Here is the All-Kishwaukee River Conference softball team for the 2023 season, as selected by coaches.

Player of the Year: Taylor Davison, Richmond-Burton, sr., C

Marengo (10-0): Lilly Kunzer, jr., P; Jozsa Christiansen, so., P-CF; Kylee Jensen, so., C; Maddy Christopher, sr., CF; Gabby Christopher, fr., SS

Richmond-Burton (6-4): Mia Spohr, sr., SS; Madison Kunzer, so., P-CF; Hailey Holtz, so., P-CF

Harvard (6-4): Tallulah Eichholz, so., P; Britta Livdahl, jr., C; Ytzel Lopez, fr., SS

Johnsburg (4-6): Brooke Klosowicz, sr., SS-3B; Kayla Reiner, fr., C; Ella Smith, jr., 1B

Woodstock North (4-6): JoJo Vermett, jr., P-1B; Norah Mungle, sr., C

Woodstock (0-10): Grace Topf, jr., CF