Northwest Herald sports roundup for Saturday, May 13

Cary-Grove’s Alexander Riley averaged a 9.25 on the vault to take third place at the IHSA Boys Gymnastics State Finals on Saturday in Hoffman Estates.
Riley bumped up his score Saturday after averaging a 9.20 in Friday’s preliminary round. He also took 15th in the rings with a 8.10, 18th in the parallel bars with a 8.65, 19th in the high bars with an 8.00, 24th in the pommel horse with a 7.30 and 26th in the floor with an 8.60.
Riley improved this year after taking fourth in the vault at last season’s state finals.
BOYS TENNIS
Results from Friday
Kishwaukee River Conference Tournament: At Woodstock, the Blue Streaks took the tournament title with 26 points and five titles.
Woodstock North finished second with 19 points, Johnsburg (9) took third, Richmond-Burton (5) placed fourth and Marengo (1) ended the day fifth.
Woodstock’s No. 1 doubles pair of Vince Perez and Liam Hanson won their title 6-0, 6-2, No. 3 doubles team Jackson Pajich and Stewart Morrison took their title 6-4, 6-2 and No. 4 doubles Keaton Parrish and Jacob Roeder won with a 6-4, 6-0 decision. No. 2 singles player Brett Neuhart won his title 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 and No. 3 singles Carlos Fito won with a 6-3, 6-2 decision.
Johnsburg’s Tyler Batt won the No. 1 singles title with a 6-0, 6-1 decision while Woodstock North’s No. 2 doubles Cholo Ferrolino and Tyler Schroeder won 7-6, 6-2.
BASEBALL
McHenry 12, Burlington Central 5: At Burlington, the Warriors scored 10 unanswered runs to pick up a FVC win.
Donovan Christman led the way for McHenry (18-13-1, 10-8) with three RBIs, while Lleyton Grubich and Justin Karcz each brought in two. Cooper Cohn and Derek Hozey each finished with an RBI.
Warriors starter Jacob Wagner threw 6 ⅔ innings, allowing one earned run on seven hits with five strikeouts.
Brady Gilroy drove in three runs and hit a home run for Central (15-13, 11-7) while Chase Powrozek also homered. Michael Person drove in a run and Mason Rosborough started and threw three innings, allowing three earned runs on six hits with four strikeouts.
Barrington 5, Burlington Central 4: At Burlington, the Rockets couldn’t tie their game late in a nonconference matchup. The Broncos scored the game-winning run in the top of the seventh.
Gilroy hit his second home run of the day and drove in two runs for Central (15-14), while McKade Naus drove in a run. Alex Aykroyd started for the Rockets and threw five innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits with three strikeouts.
Plainfield North 6, Huntley 3: At Plainfield, the Red Raiders’ late-inning comeback came up short on the road.
Huntley (23-6) scored three runs in the sixth and seventh with two RBIs from Ryan Bakes and one from Haiden Janke. Derek Huber started and threw 2 ⅔ innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits with three strikeouts.
Lake Forest 7, Harvard 0: At Lake Forest, the Hornets (1-21) managed one hit from Connor Pedersen against the Scouts in a nonconference loss.
Marmion Academy 8, Woodstock 4: At Woodstock, the Blue Streaks couldn’t overcome an early 6-0 deficit.
Sam Chapman and Braden Barrettte each drove in a run for Woodstock (6-20).
Woodstock North 7, Stillman Valley 0: At Woodstock, the Thunder scored four runs in the first inning to take control of their nonconference matchup.
Morgan Klinker, Blake Herrman, Cade Blaksley, Trevor Mark, Parker Neff and Sean Pigliacelli each drove in runs for Woodstock North (16-7) while Herrman threw a complete game and didn’t allow a run on six hits with eight strikeouts.
Stillman Valley 9, Woodstock North 2: At Woodstock, the Thunder dropped their second game of a doubleheader, splitting the day. Sam Cuillar finished with an RBI for Woodstock North (16-8).
Grant 4, Richmond-Burton 0: At Richmond, the Rockets (13-12) were shut out for the second straight day, dropping their nonconference matchup.
Freeport 5, Marengo 0: At Marengo, the Indians (20-7) dropped their regular-season finale.
DeKalb 6, Dundee-Crown 0: At Carpentersville, the Chargers were shut out in a nonconference matchup.
Jacob Guyon started for D-C (6-22) and threw six innings, allowing two earned runs on six hits with four strikeouts.
Hampshire 10, Crossroads Christian 0 (5 inn.): At Hampshire, pitchers Tyler Doonan and Brandon Moody combined to strike out 10 batters and allowed only one hit in a nonconference win.
Doonan started and threw three innings for the Whips (16-14), striking out four and not allowing a hit, while Moody threw two innings, striking out six and allowing one hit. Nathaniel Buehrer, Evan Spenk and Daniel Rodriquez each drove in a run.
SOFTBALL
Hampshire 7, Larkin 3: At Hampshire, Elyse Garcia hit two home runs to lead the Whips to a win in the first game of a doubleheader.
Garcia and Bria Riebel each homered as Hampshire (10-13) scored four runs in the fifth and sixth after the game was tied heading to the fifth. Garcia, Riebel and Mia Robinson each drove in two runs, while Lily Sippel struck out 12 batters in seven innings, allowing one earned run on two hits.
Hampshire 5, Larkin 4: At Hampshire, Garcia scored the game-winning run in the fifth inning on a passed ball to help the Whips sweep their doubleheader.
Sippel, Melissa Johnson and Kayla Valdez each drove in a run for Hampshire (11-13), while Elaina Lindmark threw a complete game, striking out eight batters and allowing four earned runs on seven hits.
Stillman Valley 9, Johnsburg 4: At Stillman Valley, the Skyhawks couldn’t overcome giving up six runs in the second in their first game of a doubleheader.
Brooke Klosowicz led the way for Johnsburg (9-12) with two RBIs, while Kimmy Whitlock brought in one.
Johnsburg 4, Stillman Valley 2: At Stillman Valley, Klosowicz hit a home run and the Skyhawks won the second game of a doubleheader to split the day.
Klosowicz led the way for Johnsburg (10-12) with three RBIs, while Ella Smith brought in one. Evelyn Mercurio threw a complete game, allowing one earned run on four hits with three strikeouts.
Marengo 14, Lakes 0 (6 inn.): At Lake Villa, the Indians scored five runs in the first inning and were in full control from there as they took the first of a doubleheader.
Gabby Christopher hit a home run and drove in three runs for Marengo (26-3), while Emily White also brought in three. Alyssa Polnow and Marissa Young each finished with two RBIs and Lily Kunzer and Gabby Gieseke each brought in one.
Kunzer threw six innings, striking out 12 batters and not allowing a run on three hits.
Marengo 17, Lakes 2 (6 inn.): At Lake Villa, Mia Lulinski and the Indians kept the offense going in their second game of the day to sweep the doubleheader.
Lulinski drove in five runs for Marengo (27-3), while Gieseke, White, Young and Jozsa Christiansen each brought in two. Kunzer finished with an RBI and Christiansen threw a complete game, allowing two earned runs on nine hits with five strikeouts.
Lincoln-Way Central 10, Jacobs 0 (5 inn.): At New Lenox, the Golden Eagles (11-22) came up with one hit in the first game of a doubleheader.
Lincoln-Way Central 17, Jacobs 1 (4 inn.): At New Lenox, the Golden Eagles (11-23) dropped their second game of the day in a nonconference matchup.
McHenry 5, Rock Island 2: At the Rockridge Spring Classic, the Warriors picked up their first win of the day.
Vanessa Buske hit a home run and drove in two runs to lead McHenry (13-4), while Madison Harvey finished with an RBI. Buske started and threw six innings, allowing two earned runs on four hits with three strikeouts.
McHenry 10, Normal West 2 (4 inn.): At the Rockridge Spring Classic, the Warriors capped a winning day by taking their final tournament game.
Jadyn Polerecky hit a home run and drove in three runs to lead the way for McHenry (14-4). Buske, Abby Geis, Cooper Ten Bruin, Chloe Clark, Maddie Gillund and Tatum Kornfield each brought in a run, while Channing Keppy threw four innings, not allowing an earned run on three hits with one strikeout.
GIRLS SOCCER
Huntley 2, Hononegah 1: At Huntley, Grace Helzer and Chloe Pfaff each scored to hand the Red Raiders (15-3-3) a nonconference win.
Hampshire 5, Streamwood 2: At Hampshire, the Whips (11-5-2) picked up a win to end their regular season.
BOYS LACROSSE
St. Charles East 14, Jacobs 4: At Algonquin, the Golden Eagles (1-15) couldn’t keep up in their nonconference game.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Huntley 16, Rosary 3: At Aurora, the Red Raiders (10-9) dominated in their nonconference matchup.