Northwest Herald sports roundup for Tuesday, May 2

Maddi Lieflander scored the game-winning goal in overtime to lead the Crystal Lake Central co-op girls lacrosse team past Hersey 9-8 on Tuesday night in Crystal Lake.
Lieflander scored twice for the Tigers (14-1), and Anna Starr led the way with four goals. Colleen Dunlea, Fiona Lemke and Addie Bechler each scored a goal.
Huntley 9, Conant 7: At Hoffman Estates, the Red Raiders (6-8) battled to pick up a tough nonconference win on the road.
SOFTBALL
Harvard 6, Johnsburg 1: At Harvard, Tallulah Eichholz struck out 18 and allowed only one hit to lead the Hornets (7-8, 4-4) to a Kishwaukee River Conference win over the Skyhawks (7-8, 3-4).
Eichholz, Allie Scott and Ytzel Lopez each had two hits for Harvard.
Marengo 8, Woodstock North 3: At Woodstock, Lilly Kunzer did it at the plate and in the circle as the Indians (19-2, 9-0) beat the Thunder (9-12, 3-5) in a KRC game.
Kunzer struck out 14 and allowed two earned runs, while going 3 for 4 with a homer, two doubles and three RBIs. Mia Lulinski was 2 for 4 with an RBI, and Josza Christiansen tripled and drove in two runs.
Norah Mungle and Jo Jo Vermett each had solo homers for the Thunder.
Richmond-Burton 23, Woodstock 0 (4 inn.): At Woodstock, Taylor Davison went 4 for 5 with two RBIs and hit her 11th home run to lead the Rockets (13-5, 5-2) to a KRC win against the Blue Streaks (1-16, 0-7).
Hailey Holtz and Mia Spohr each went 3 for 4 with three runs scored and three RBIs for R-B. Spohr had a double and a triple. Melissa Roedel went 3 for 4 with three runs and two RBIs, Madison Kunzer drove in three, and Emerson Herrick and Sydney Hird each had two RBIs.
Kunzer earned the win, tossing four scoreless innings and allowing only a hit. She struck out four.
McHenry 12, Hampshire 0 (5 inn): At Hampshire, Cooper Ten Bruin and Jadyn Polerecky each had two doubles to lead the Warriors (13-5, 9-3) past the Whip-Purs (8-9, 4-7) in their FVC game.
Ten Bruin (2 for 3) drove in two runs, and Polerecky (3 for 3, two steals) had three runs scored an an RBI. Emma Stolzman was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs, and Vanessa Buske was 2 for 4 with three RBIs.
Channing Keppy threw five scoreless innings for the win, allowing five hits and striking out three with no walks.
Prairie Ridge 8, Cary-Grove 3: At Cary, Kendra Carroll drove in three runs, and Adysen Kiddy and Emily Harlow each added a pair of RBIs during an FVC win for the Wolves (9-8, 5-6). Parker Frey drew four walks and scored three times.
Reese Mosolino earned the win, striking out 10 and allowing three runs on five hits and two walks.
For C-G (5-13, 4-7), Maddie Crick had a pair of RBIs, and Addison DeSomer launched a solo home run.
Dundee-Crown 13, Crystal Lake 6: At Carpentersville, Jordyn Jeffs homered and drove in three runs as the Chargers (12-9, 5-5) beat the Tigers (9-9, 5-7) in an FVC game.
Kendall Brents tripled and was 3 for 4 with two RBIs. Addison Pino was 3 for 4 with an RBI and three runs, and Annabelle Pedersen knocked in two runs. Makayla Anderson struck out eight and allowed four earned runs.
Central’s Katie Svigelj was 3 for 3 with four runs, Giada Motto was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and Gianna Carone was 2 for 4 with three RBIs.
Burlington Central 11, Crystal Lake South 2: At Burlington, Emily Rafferty struck out six and allowed two earned runs for a complete-game win as the Rockets (6-15, 3-9) defeated the Gators (9-10, 5-7) in FVC action.
Kayla Covey was 2 for 4 with three RBIs for Central. Makayla McEwen knocked in three runs and Danielle Durkel had two RBIs.
Riley Travis had two RBIs for the Gators.
BASEBALL
Marengo 16, Woodstock 2 (5 inn.): At Woodstock, the Indians (15-5, 10-2) scored five times in the first inning and added six more in the second to cruise to a KRC win over the Blue Streaks (6-14, 4-9).
Cody Stallings put together a 4-for-4 effort with a double, four RBIs and four runs scored, Alten Bergbreite collected three hits and drove in three runs, and Patrick Signore had two hits and three RBIs. Andrew Johnson added three hits and scored three times.
Starter Caden Vogt went all five innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits and two walks with nine strikeouts.
Hayden Haak had two hits, including a solo home run, for Woodstock.
Woodstock North 6, Johnsburg 3: At Woodstock, Blake Herrmann pitched five innings and allowing one earned run as the Thunder (13-6, 11-2) defeated the Skyhawks (5-15, 4-10) in their KRC game.
Trevor Mark was 2 for 3 with an RBI for North. Cade Blaksley and Zach Cynowa each drove in a run. Herrmann struck out five and walked one.
Johnsburg got an RBI from Ryan Larson.
Crystal Lake South 10, McHenry 0 (5 inn.): At McHenry, leadoff hitter Dayton Murphy finished a home run shy of the cycle and starting pitcher Jayden Gumbrecht tossed five innings of one-hit baseball to pace the Gators during a FVC win.
Murphy collected three hits and drove in four runs for South (15-5, 9-4), while James Carlson added a solo home run and scored twice and Nathaniel Karbowski had two RBIs.
Ryan Nagel had the lone hit for the Warriors (14-9, 7-4).
Prairie Ridge 5, Dundee-Crown 1: At Crystal Lake, Trace Vrbancic struck out seven and allowed one run on three hits during a FVC win for the host Wolves (9-15, 4-8).
Vic Flores, Mason McKim and Karson Stiefer each drove in one run, and leadoff hitter Brennan Coyle had a pair of hits and scored three times.
Mason Morawski knocked in the only run for D-C (3-16, 2-11).
Huntley 16, Hampshire 6 (5 inn.): At Huntley, Ryan Quinlan and Michael Dabe each posted three RBIs and the Red Raiders took advantage of 13 walks and three Hampshire errors to secure a FVC win.
Dabe, who also walked twice, belted a three-run homer in the first inning. CJ Filipek and Griffin Goldstein added two RBIs apiece for Huntley (17-4, 10-2).
Nicholas Randell had a homer and two RBIs for the Whip-Purs (11-9, 5-7).
Burlington Central 11, Crystal Lake Central 5: At Crystal Lake, Jake Johnson and Matt Lemon each drove in two runs and the Rockets scored five runs in the seventh run away with a FVC win.
Brady Gilroy ended the afternoon with four hits and drove in a run for the Rockets (12-9, 8-5) while Michael Person, AJ Payton, Jake Herman and Chase Powrozek each finished with an RBI. Person started and threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs on eight hits.
James Dreher drove in two runs for the Tigers (8-12, 4-9) while Jaden Obaldo and Yosiah Peters each brought in one.
Richmond-Burton 11, Harvard 4: At Richmond, Riley Spears finished with four hits and drove in three RBIs to lead the Rockets to their eighth straight KRC win.
Zach Smith finished the night with a triple and drove in a run for R-B (9-10, 8-5) while Ryan Junge started and struck out five over four innings with three hits and no earned runs.
Harvest Christian 11, Alden-Hebron 0 (5 inn.): At Judson University in Elgin, the Green Giants couldn’t keep up in their Northeastern Athletic Conference game.
Cary-Grove 9, Jacobs 5: At Algonquin, Nathan Crick hit a home run, drove in five runs and finished with four hits to lead the Trojans to a FVC win.
Crick hit a three-run home run in a five-run fifth, and Charlie Taczy drove in two runs for C-G (18-4, 11-3 FVC). Ethan Dorcies started for the Trojans and allowed one earned run on five hits in six innings, striking out four.
Christian Graves and Paulie Rudolph each hit home runs for the Golden Eagles (11-11, 6-7 FVC) and Brandon Helbig threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs on six hits, striking out five.
GIRLS SOCCER
Prairie Ridge 3, Dundee-Crown 0: At Crystal Lake, the Wolves secured an FVC victory behind two goals and an assist from Ellie King. Olivia Roth scored once and added an assist, and keeper Alayna Cooper made eight saves to ensure the shutout.
McHenry 5, Crystal Lake South 0: At McHenry, Ava Micklinghoff led the Warriors to a FVC win with a hat trick. Emerson Gasmann and Auria D’Agostino each scored for McHenry (6-3-2, 3-2-1) while Makenna Harvey made five saves in net to best the Gators (1-9-1, 0-6-1).
Cary-Grove 4, Jacobs 3: At Algonquin, the Trojans (6-5, 4-2) held on to pick up an FVC win. Delaney Roimiser scored twice for the Golden Eagles (9-6-1, 3-3-1) while Gabby Wojtarowicz added a goal.
Huntley 2, Hampshire 2: At Huntley, the host Red Raiders (11-3-3, 3-1-3) and the Whips (6-5-2, 3-3-1) battled to an FVC tie.
BOYS TENNIS
Huntley 7, Dundee-Crown 0: At Carpentersville, the Red Raiders swept their FVC dual against the host Chargers.
Will Geske (No. 1), Mark Sobolewski (No. 2) and Oscar Bakhronbekov (No. 3) each picked up wins in singles play. Ben Hein and Jon Stec (No. 1), Ishaan Trivedi and Eashan Cherukuri (No. 2), Frankie Scarpelli and Suhas Yalavarthi (No. 3) and Ahyan Yeasin and Derek Reincke (No. 4) earned wins in doubles competition.
Crystal Lake Central 6, McHenry 1: At Crystal Lake, the Tigers celebrated their 10 seniors by picking up a FVC win.
BOYS LACROSSE
Antioch 18, Jacobs 4: At Algonquin, the Golden Eagles (1-10) dropped their nonconference matchup.
JUCO BASEBALL
McHenry County College 14, DuPage 6: At Glen Ellyn, the Scots picked up a commanding win on the road.