Northwest Herald sports roundup for Friday, April 21

Crystal Lake Central baseball scored 10 runs in the first two innings against Dundee-Crown on Friday night to beat the Chargers 13-2 at home in five innings.
Connor Gibour led the offensive output with three RBIs for Central (7-9, 3-6 FVC) and James Dreher finished with two. Jaden Obaldo, Sean Kempf, Andrew Welder, Tommy Korn, Mason Lechowicz and Carter Kelly each brought a run home.
Tigers starter John Gariepy struck out seven batters in five innings, allowing one earned run on three hits.
Nathan Smith drove in a run for the Chargers (2-12, 1-7 FVC).
Burlington Central 9, Crystal Lake South 5: At Crystal Lake, the Rockets overcame two deficits to come back and earn a FVC win.
Central (9-8, 5-4 FVC) scored three runs in the top of the fourth to take a 6-5 lead and then added three more runs in the sixth. Brady Gilroy and Chase Powrozek each drove in two runs while Jake Johnson, Jake Herman, Cam Sarallo and Braden Lowitzki each brought in one.
Chris Regillio drove in two runs for the Gators (11-4, 5-3 FVC) and Dayton Murphy brought in one.
Cary-Grove 9, Prairie Ridge 6: At Crystal Lake, the Trojans scored three runs in the final two innings to pick up the win.
Vincent Lutz drove in the go-ahead run in the top of the sixth on a triple to give C-G (15-3, 7-2 FVC) a 7-6 lead before Patrick Weaver and Dane Schuster each drove in a run in the seventh.
Trojans starter Samuel Cohen threw 4⅓ innings, allowing three earned runs on five hits with three strikeouts and two walks.
Tyler Vassey and Mason McKim each drove in two runs for the Wolves (4-12-1, 2-7 FVC) while Matt Smith drove in one.
McHenry 12, Hampshire 2 (5 innings): At McHenry, the Warriors scored 10 runs in the third inning to take control of their FVC matchup.
Cooper Cohn led the way with three RBIs for McHenry (11-7-1, 5-4 FVC) while Payton Sensabaugh and Lleyton Grubich each drove in two. Derek Hozey, Justin Karcz and Sam Martorano each brought in a run.
Grubich started for the Warriors and threw five innings, striking out five and not allowing an earned run on seven hits.
Anthony Karbowski and Tyler Doonan each finished with an RBI for the Whip-Purs (9-8, 4-5 FVC).
Richmond-Burton 12, Johnsburg 2: At Richmond, the Rockets completed the three-game sweep of the Skyhawks as the two teams finished Thursday’s game suspended game.
Aiden Wicinski threw four innings for R-B (5-9, 4-5 KRC) and didn’t allow an earned run on one hit with two strikeouts. The Rockets finished with 16 hits, with triples from Ethan Schoeps, Riley Spears and Zach Smith.
Huntley 3, Jacobs 1: At Huntley, the Red Raiders used a strong pitching performance from Andrew Ressler to pick up a FVC win.
Ressler threw a complete game for Huntley (14-3, 7-2 FVC), allowing one run on one hit with three strikeouts and three walks. Ryan Quinlan tied the game 1-1 in the bottom of the first on a single to center field before AJ Putty drove in a run on a fielder’s choice to make it 2-1. Putty drove in another run in the fifth on a single.
Brandon Koth gave the Golden Eagles (10-8, 5-4 FVC) a 1-0 in the top of the first on a groundout. Christian Graves started for Jacobs and threw 5 ⅔ innings, allowing three earned runs on seven hits with three strikeouts,
Alden-Hebron 16, South Beloit 10 (5 innings): At Hebron, the Giants scored 16 runs in the first two innings to pick up a lopsided win.
Ben Vole and Parker Elswick each drove in two runs for A-H (8-7) while Jake Nielsen, Jason Krumsee, David Torres and Spencer Zaccone each finished with an RBI. Vole started for the Giants and struck out two batters, allowing one hit.
SOFTBALL
Dundee-Crown 6, Grayslake Central 2: At Grayslake, the Chargers scored five runs in the second inning to pick up a nonconference win.
Addison Pino and Faith Dierwechter each brought in two runs for D-C (9-6) and Case Attapit finished with an RBI. McKayla Anderson threw a complete game, striking out 11 batters and allowing two earned runs on four hits.
Woodstock North 7, Prairie Ridge 3: At Crystal Lake, the Thunder scored four runs in the first two innings on their way to a nonconference win.
Norah Mungle drove in three runs for Woodstock North (2-4) while Krista Herrmann drove in two. Casey Vermett and Kylie Stevens each finished with an RBI. Vermett threw a complete game, allowing two earned runs on six hits with three strikeouts.
Emily Harlow hit a home run and drove in three runs for the Wolves (7-4).
Richmond-Burton 14, Lakes 3 (5 innings): At Richmond, the Rockets scored six runs in the first inning and scored in each inning to pick up a win.
Hailey Holtz started for R-B (11-4) and threw a complete game, striking out seven batters and allowing two earned runs on nine hits.
Mia Spohr drove in two runs while Emerson Herrick and Gabby Hird each finished with an RBI.
Marengo 17, Glenbard South 2 (4 innings): At Marengo, the Indians scored 10 runs in the second inning on their way to a nonconference win.
Kylie Jensen and Emily White each drove in three runs for Marengo (11-2), Maddy Christopher, Marissa Young and Mia Lulinski brought in two while Gabby Christopher drove in one.
Lilly Kunzer started and threw four innings, allowing two earned runs on four hits with eight strikeouts.
South Beloit 16, Alden-Hebron 1 (5 innings): At South Beloit, Jessica Webber drove in the lone run for the Giants.
South Beloit 15, Alden-Hebron 0 (3 innings): At South Beloit, the Giants were no-hit in their second game of a doubleheader.
GIRLS SOCCER
Crystal Lake Central 3, Lakes 0: At Lake Villa, the Tigers scored three second-half goals to pick up a nonconference win.
Lizzie Gray, Olivia Anderson and Peyton McMahon each scored for Central (8-3) while Addison Cleary picked up the shutout in net.
Harvard 8, South Beloit 0: At South Beloit, the Hornets picked up their first win of the season with an offensive explosion.
Dundee-Crown 4, Round Lake 3: At Round Lake, the Chargers scored four second-half goals to overcome a 2-0 halftime deficit.
Rylie Mensik, Montserrat Rodarte, Ariana Hernandez and Clarissa Cerniglia each scored for D-C (2-9-2).
Huntley 3, Normal 0: At the Prospect Tournament, the Red Raiders used two first-half goals to pick up a win.
Maizie Nickle scored in the third minute of the match for Huntley (10-2-1) before Karen Reyes-Villanueva and Gabi Farraj scored. Asher Vanni and Maddie Lackovic combined for the shutout in net.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Crystal Lake Central co-op 15 Hampshire 1: At Crystal Lake, the Tigers stayed undefeated on the season behind three goals each from Anna Starr and Colleen Dunlea.
Addie Bechler, Maddi Lieflander and Olivia Castro each scored twice for Central (10-0, 3-0 FVC).
Huntley 20, Plainfield co-op 5: At Huntley, the Red Raiders picked up a big nonconference win.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Jefferson 2, Huntley 1: At Huntley, the Red Raiders dropped a close match, falling 19-25, 25-18, 25-19.
JUCO SOFTBALL
Triton 13, McHenry County College 0 (5 innings): At River Grove, the Scots couldn’t score a run in their first game of the day.
Triton 12, McHenry County College 1 (5 innings): At River Grove, Kelly Karczewski drove in the lone run for the Scots in their second loss of the day.