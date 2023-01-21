Northwest Herald sports roundup for Friday, January 20

Woodstock North’s Cesar Ortiz tossed in 18 points to lead the Thunder to a 43-37 win over Woodstock in their Kishwaukee River Conference boys basketball game Friday in Woodstock.
Ortiz scored 10 of his 18 points in the first half for the host Thunder (11-12, 4-1), which handed Woodstock (9-11, 5-1) its first KRC loss of the season. Cade Blaksley added seven points for North.
Spencer Cullum led all scorers with 25 points for the Blue Streaks, making five 3s.
McHenry 65, Crystal Lake Central 31: At McHenry, Marko Visnjevac scored a game-high 19 points to lead the Warriors (11-12, 3-7) past the Tigers in their Fox Valley Conference game.
Danny Cubelic led Central (3-17, 0-10) with nine points.
Jacobs 64, Cary-Grove 47: At Cary, the Golden Eagles picked up their ninth consecutive victory in their FVC game against the Trojans behind 24 points and eight 3-pointers from Brett Schlicker.
Jackson Martucci added 20 points and six 3s for Jacobs (12-10, 6-4).
Zach Bauer had 20 points for C-G (6-16, 3-7), and Jake Hornok tossed in 15.
Dundee-Crown 65, Crystal Lake South 63: At Crystal Lake, the Chargers held off the Gators in a close FVC game.
Tyler DiSilvio had 19 points to lead D-C (8-11, 4-6), Zach Randl had 14 points and four 3s, and Josh Valera had 11 points and three 3s.
Cooper LePage had 21 points and five 3s for South (16-6, 7-3). AJ Demirov had 19 points and three 3s, and Zach Peltz added 11 points.
Johnsburg 69, Richmond-Burton 44: At Johnsburg, Dylan Schmidt had 18 points for the Skyhawks in the KRC win against the Rockets.
Jacob Welch added 14 points for Johnsburg (12-11, 4-1), and JT Schmitt and Jake Metze added 11 apiece.
Luke Robinson had 13 points for R-B (5-15, 2-3). Maddox Meyer added 10 points and two 3s.
Huntley 48, Prairie Ridge 39: At Huntley, Lucas Crosby had 12 points for the Red Raiders in the FVC victory against the Wolves.
Noah Only had 11 points for Huntley (16-5, 9-1), and Ian Ravagnie had 10.
Harvard 55, Marengo 44: At Marengo, the Hornets (4-17, 1-5) defeated the Indians in their KRC game for their first conference win.
Connor Pedersen had 17 points to lead Harvard, followed by Adam Cooke (12), Ricky Bennett (12) and Myles Brincks (10).
Riley Weiss had 13 points to lead Marengo (0-23, 0-5). Michael Kirchoff and Pat Signore both added eight points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Johnsburg 51, Richmond-Burton 12: At Johnsburg, the Skyhawks limited the Rockets to one point over the first 10 minutes of play en route to a KRC win.
Johnsburg (10-13, 4-1) was led by 12 points from Sophie Person and 10 points apiece from Wynne Oeffling and Payton Toussaint.
Woodstock 31, Woodstock North 26: At Woodstock, the visiting Blue Streaks picked up a KRC win against the Thunder.
Allie O’Brien had 11 points and made 7 of 8 free throws in the fourth quarter to help seal the win for Woodstock (6-14, 3-2). Keira Bogott had 10 points, and Anna Crenshaw chipped in eight points and 10 rebounds.
Crystal Lake South 49, Dundee-Crown 34: At Crystal Lake, Lake LePage led the Gators (6-13, 3-7) with 18 points, and Gabrielle Toussaint tossed in 11 in the FVC win.
Anaya Hurdle led the Chargers (7-14, 3-7) with 12 points. Monica Sierzputowski chipped in 11.
Huntley 55, Prairie Ridge 31: At Huntley, Sammi Campanelli scored 16 of her game-high 22 points in the second half to help the Red Raiders (19-4, 10-0) stay perfect in the FVC.
Jessie Ozzauto added 14 points, and Ava McFadden had 12 for Huntley.
Kate Pactol led the Wolves (12-8, 6-4) with nine points.
Crystal Lake Central 53, McHenry 48: At McHenry, Katie Hamill set a career-high with 37 points for the Tigers (11-10, 6-4) in the FVC win against the Warriors.
Maddi Friedle had 24 points to lead McHenry (3-18, 1-9).
Cary-Grove 50, Jacobs 32: At Cary, Emily Larry scored 14 of her game-best 19 points in the first half in a FVC win for the Trojans (10-10, 5-5).
Arianna Corrado had 14 points to lead Jacobs (3-19, 1-9).
Marengo 68, Harvard 9: At Marengo, Addie Johnson paced a balanced scoring attack for the Indians with 16 points.
Bella Frohling added 14 points, Gianna Almeada 12, and Dayna Carr had 10 for Marengo (13-8, 5-0).
BOYS WRESTLING
Marengo 47, Harvard 28: At Marengo, the Indians earned the KRC win.