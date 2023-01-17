Northwest Herald sports roundup for Monday, Jan. 16

Spencer Cullum scored 25 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead Woodstock past Belvidere 61-51 in their nonconference boys basketball game on Monday.
Hayden Haak added 11 points for the Blue Streaks (8-10). Keaton Perkins contributed nine points and eight rebounds for Woodstock, which has won four of its last six games.
Jackson Lyons led all players with 12 rebounds.
Neuqua Valley 76, Marian Central 40: At the Burlington Central Martin Luther King Jr. Tournament, the Hurricanes lost to the Wildcats in their game.
Christian Bentancur scored 20 for the Hurricanes (9-15) and Jake Giangreco added 13.
Marian’s best outside shooter, Cale McThenia, missed the game while making a football recruiting visit to Ball State.
DeKalb 68, Woodstock North 42: At the Burlington Central Martin Luther King Jr. Tournament, Cesar Ortiz scored 23 points to lead the Thunder in a loss to the Barbs.
Nii Amoo added seven points for North. Freshman Davon Grant led DeKalb with 23 points and Sean Reynolds had 18.
Richmond-Burton 45, Lanark-Eastland 41: At the Pecatonica Martin Luther King Jr. Tournament, the Rockets (4-14) got 18 points from Luke Robinson to beat the Cougars.
Robinson hit three 3s and Joe Miller added 11 for R-B.
Geneva 59, Prairie Ridge 33: At Geneva, the Wolves (7-10) fell to the Vikings in their nonconference game.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Schaumburg 46, Hampshire 33: At Batavia, Lia Saunders scored 10 points and hit two 3s to lead the Whip-Purs (13-8) in their loss to the Saxons.
Ashley Herzing added eight points for Hampshire.
St. Laurence 53, Marian Central 43: At Batavia, Madison Kenyon and Ella Notaro each scored 10 points to lead the Hurricanes (20-7) in their loss to the Vikings.
Juliette Huff added eight points for Marian.
Harvest Christian 56, Alden-Hebron 46: At Elgin, Jessica Webber scored 24 points as the Giants (11-7) lost to the Lions in their Northeastern Athletic Conference game.
Rileigh Gaddini added 10 points and Evelyn Heber scored eight for A-H.