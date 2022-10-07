Northwest Herald sports roundup for Thursday, Oct. 6

Nick Prus kept Crystal Lake South’s Fox Valley Conference title hopes alive with a goal in the final minute Thursday against Prairie Ridge to give the host Gators a 2-1 Fox Valley Conference win.
South (10-4-2, 6-1 FVC) can win the conference title outright with wins in its final two matches combined with a loss for Dundee-Crown, which is 7-1 in FVC play. The Gators can tie for the title if they win out and D-C also wins its final match.
Prus was responsible for both South goals Thursday. He opened the scoring in the first half with an assist from Andrew Smart. Logan Vargas made two saves in goal for the Gators.
Prairie Ridge fell to 8-8 overall and 5-3 in FVC play.
Harvard 2, Genoa-Kingston 1: At Genoa, David Aquino’s penalty-kick goal in the second half lifted the Hornets to a nonconference win.
Aquino was also credited with an assist in the first half when Pablo Mercado gave Harvard the lead in the opening two minutes. Andres Hernandez was credited with five saves.
McHenry 4, Crystal Lake Central 1: At Crystal Lake, Charlie Ortiz scored twice and Marko Stojich set up three goals as the Warriors (12-7-1, 4-3-1) beat the Tigers in their FVC game.
Ryan Gremo and Braeden Juergensen scored the other two goals for McHenry. Emerson Hernandez had the Warriors’ other assist
Cary-Grove 2, Burlington Central 2: At Burlington, Evan Frangiamore and Cole Waddell scored for the Trojans as they tied the host Rockets in their FVC game.
Frangiamore’s goal was unassisted. Waddell scored off of Tyler Seda’s assist. Both goals came in the first half. Central scored its two goals in the second half.
Trojans keeper Grant Magak had six saves.
Jacobs 1, Hampshire 0: At Hampshire, the Golden Eagles (7-8-2, 3-4-1 FVC) topped the Whip-Purs in FVC action.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Huntley 2, Jacobs 0: At Algonquin, Georgia Watson supplied eight kills, seven digs and two blocks as the Red Raiders (17-3, 14-0) clinched at least a share of the FVC title with a 25-15, 25-15 win over Jacobs (8-11, 6-8).
Huntley can win the outright title with a win in one of its four remaining FVC matches.
Maggie Duyos directed the offense with 21 assists and had two blocks, Avary DeBlieck added five kills and two blocks, Ally Panzloff had seven kills and seven digs, and Morgan Jones had 10 digs.
Ali Pierre and Cassie Gorrity each had three kills and two blocks for the Golden Eagles. Aurora Rodella had eight assists.
Crystal Lake South 2, Burlington Central 0: At Burlington, the Gators (15-5, 10-4) earned a 25-21, 25-18 FVC win over the Rockets (14-11, 6-8).
Emma Stowasser supplied South with 19 assists, five aces and five digs. Gabby Wire had seven kills and eights digs, Morgan Johnson added eight kills and four digs, and Kaityln Brandt had 12 digs.
Leah Freesemann paced the Rockets with 10 kills and five digs. Ashley Arceo posted 17 assists and nine digs, Brooke Hoffman had six kills and four digs, and Brianna Gritzman had 12 digs.
Cary-Grove 2, Prairie Ridge 0: At Cary, the Trojans beat the Wolves (10-11, 8-6) in their FVC match 27-25, 26-24.
Tricia Kennedy had eight kills and five aces for C-G, Isabelle Strader had 13 assists and two blocks, and Morgan Haslow added 12 digs.
Katya Flaugher led the Wolves with eight kills and had seven digs. Grace Jansen added eight assists, seven digs and an ace. Julia Reina had four aces, five assists and seven digs.
GIRLS SWIMMING
McHenry 101, Huntley 66: At McHenry, the Warriors picked up a FVC dual victory with wins in eight events.
Reilly Byron (50 free, 200 breast), Andrea Avila (100 free), Emma Story (200 free), Campbell Bitterman (500 free) and Victoria Sadowski (100 back) all had individual wins for the Warriors.
Sadowski, Reilly, Emma Blanken and Avila teamed up to win the 200 medley relay, and Story, Avila, Blanken and Byron combined to win the 400 free relay.
Jillian Cherwin (200 IM) and Julia Smitendorf (100 fly) had wins for Huntley, which also got a win in the 200 free relay from Rebecca Rocks, Abigale Wickersham, Maribelle Moyer and Kate Gribbens.