Dennis Anderson: Young musician has her eyes on different career

Trini Feng started playing the piano in kindergarten. Today, as a senior at Crystal Lake South High School, she had a solo in the school’s band concert, and in January, she played with some of the best high school musicians in an all-state performance at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

With such success on the eve of heading off to college, one might expect she’ll be embarking on a career in music.

“I’m going to major in computer science,” the 18-year-old told me. “But I’m going to do something creative in my spare time, such as music or creative writing.”

Music, she said, is a hobby.

“It’s helped me form some of the best friendships,” she said.

Feng was selected to join the 15-member orchestra pit in January during the Illinois High School Theatre Festival for the all-state performance of “Shrek: The Musical.”

“It was a very eye-opening experience for me,” she said. “To play with some of the best students in the state and to spend a lot of time with them inspired me to want to learn even more about my instrument. It was surprising to see how much common ground we had. I met people who will be longtime friends.”

Earlier this month, Feng performed a solo of George Gershwin’s Jazz Age composition of “Rhapsody in Blue.”

“I enjoy ‘Rhapsody in Blue’ because it has many different parts to it with a recurring melody,” she said.

But her favorite composer is Sergei Prokofiev.

“He’s very abstract,” she said. “He has dissonant sounds that grow on you the more you play them.”

The person who inspired her music the most is the teacher she’s been with the longest, Janice Larson Razaq, an adjunct professor who teaches beginning to advanced level piano at Harper College in Palatine.

“She’s the biggest musical figure in my life. I’ve been with Dr. Razaq since third grade,” Feng said. “She has always been very supportive of me and knows what I need to focus on.”

Meanwhile, creative writing also is a passion for Feng. She also has been honored for her academic work. As a junior, she earned the title of state champion in the 2022 ACES Academic Challenge competition in the area of English.

Feng is the daughter of Joe Feng, a data analyst, and Grace Feng, an interpreter. She has yet to make her final college selection of either the University of Pennsylvania or the University of Illinois.

LGMC RECRUITMENT: Leadership Greater McHenry County is accepting applications for the Class of 2024.

Each year, McHenry County leaders from all sectors of the community are interviewed, and 32 candidates are selected for the 11-month program. (I’m a member of the Class of 2022.)

Sessions begin in August with an evening orientation followed by a two-day retreat in September. Leaders then meet monthly from October through June.

The first five sessions focus on leadership, law and justice, health care, education and government. The next four sessions challenge participants to work collaboratively in teams to explore and present local issues of interest.

Upon completion of the program, graduates become part of the LGMC Alumni Association, which offers opportunities for community service as well as personal and professional growth.

An ideal candidate “is in a leadership role or an emerging leader within their organization and is committed to the community, values volunteerism and desires to develop personally and professionally,” according to LGMC.

Candidates can apply through LGMC’s website at leadershipgmc.org. The deadline is May 1.

