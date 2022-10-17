Fearless Aging: More older adults are facing hunger in 2022

News reports often toss out the term food insecurity, usually without a clear definition. In the senior services field, we identify adults who are 60-plus years old with uncertain or inconsistent access to food.

As difficult as this is to process, the Illinois Department of Human Services classified 8.6% of seniors in the state as “food insecure” before the COVID-19 pandemic. During the pandemic, a 60% increase in older adult food insecurity was realized.

Vaccines and adherence to health precautions have freed up many to resume shopping and normal activity, but many seniors now face a new challenge: inflationary food prices. This year, we’ve witnessed rapidly increasing costs at the grocery checkout, forcing many to forego purchases due to fixed incomes and health expenses.

The Elderwerks team thinks that “food or medicine decisions” are an unacceptable option.

In order to help seniors feeling the pinch of rising costs, we’ve organized a food drive during October. We’re seeking staple items such as pasta, canned soups, canned vegetables, pancake mix, peanut butter and granola bars.

A complete wish list is available at https://tinyurl.com/Elderwerks or by visiting www.Elderwerks.org/news. Donations will be accepted at the Elderwerks office in Palatine or a variety of businesses throughout Illinois. A complete list of drop-off locations is available at our website.

Our mission is to help seniors navigate these uncertain times. If you or a senior you care about is grappling with appropriate housing, access to services or food insecurity, our staff is available every day to help. Please call 855-462-0100, or visit us from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 251 E. Route 14 in Palatine.

• Jennifer Prell is president of Elderwerks Educational Services, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit offering complimentary information, referrals and guidance to older adults, seniors and their families for senior living, care, support and benefits. Go to elderwerks.org or call 855-462-0100 for personal assistance. Email questions to help@elderwerks.org.