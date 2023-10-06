Friends of Hackmatack to hold Walk for the Wild 5K Challenge

The Friends of Hackmatack National Wildlife Refuge have announced a free Walk for the Wild 5K from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, October 14 along the prairie trail in Richmond. The aim of the walk is to introduce more people to Hackmatack National Wildlife Refuge, one of the newest in the U.S. and the nearest to both Chicago and Milwaukee.

To celebrate National Wildlife Refuge Week, which runs from October 8-14, everyone is invited to join in on the Walk for the Wild in one of two ways. The first is to join the 5-kilometer community walk at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 14, which will leave from the north end parking lot at Richmond-Burton Community High School, 8311 State Route 31 in Richmond. The other way is for participants to complete a 5K walk anywhere they live.

To register for either option, visit support.americaswildliferefuges.org/team/515995. Registration is free of charge, but donations are welcome. All funds raised through Walk for the Wild will be used by Friends of Hackmatack in support of land restoration on refuge land and for outreach events in the community.

For more information, call the Friends of Hackmatack at 262-448-3558 and leave a message.