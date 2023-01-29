Baxter & Woodman chief marketing officer retires

Deborah Finn, Certified Professional Services Marketer, has announced her retirement from Baxter & Woodman Inc., effective January 6, 2023 (Provided by Baxter & Woodman Inc.)

Baxter & Woodman Chief Marketing Officer Deborah Finn retired earlier this month after joining the Crystal Lake-based engineering firm in 1994 as a marketing assistant, according to a news release.

Through the years, Finn was promoted to many roles in the marketing department, including coordinator, manager, director, executive vice president and chief marketing officer.

During her tenure as chief marketing officer, Finn established the firm’s marketing business practices and developed a department of professionals who support more than 350 staff working from 13 regional offices, according to the release.