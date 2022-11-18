Crumbl Cookies opens in Algonquin

Crumbl Cookies opened its Algonquin location at 2535 County Line Road on Friday.

The store will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

The Algonquin location is owned and operated by three area families, according to a news release.

The Lamberts moved from Ogden, Utah, to the Chicago suburbs last August, the Bowens have four children and the Stuckis resided in Chicago while Grant completed his oral surgery residency.

The grand opening menu contains six of Crumbl’s over 200 weekly rotating flavors, including its award-winning milk chocolate chip.

Some of Crumbl’s specialty flavors include cornbread, cookies & cream, s’mores, key lime pie, peppermint bark, caramel popcorn, buttermilk pancake, galaxy brownie and more. Weekly flavor announcements will be made on Sundays on all of Crumbl’s social media accounts.

Customers can order in-person during the first five business days of the grand opening. Starting Wednesday, delivery, curbside pickup, catering and nationwide shipping will be available via the Crumbl app and online at crumbl.com.

Crumbl has more than 500 locations across more than 40 states.