McHenry County College to present ‘Lincoln’s Greatest Speeches’ this October

Award-winning speaker, historian and author Barry Bradford will bring his latest presentation, “Lincoln’s Greatest Speeches,” to McHenry County College for two sessions Oct. 26.

The first available session runs from 12:30 to 2 p.m., and the second runs from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The presentations will be in the Luecht Auditorium on McHenry County College’s campus at 8900 Route 14 in Crystal Lake.

“Lincoln’s Greatest Speeches” explores some of the greatest speeches given by one of the nation’s greatest presidents, who sought to explain to U.S. citizens the reason for fighting the Civil War, according to a news release.

The event is free and open to the public. No registration is required.

For information on Bradford, visit barrybradford.com.