October 09, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsFriday Night DriveCoronavirusOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarBest Of The FoxThe First Hundred Miles
McHenry County Local News

Cary-Grove annual Halloween Walk will return to classic format

By Shaw Local News Network
The Cary-Grove Area Chamber of Commerce has announced that its annual Halloween Walk through Cary and Fox River Grove will be returning to its classic format of trick-or-treating at local businesses after changing to a passport-based format for 2020 and 2021.

The Cary-Grove Area Chamber of Commerce has announced that its annual Halloween Walk through Cary and Fox River Grove will be returning to its classic format of trick-or-treating at local businesses after changing to a passport-based format for 2020 and 2021. (Provided by Cary-Grove Area Chamber of Commerce)

The annual Halloween Walk through Cary and Fox River Grove will return to its classic format of trick-or-treating at local businesses this year.

In Cary, the event will run from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 29, starting at Tasty Sushi, 630 Route 14, and ending at Athletico Physical Therapy in the Jewel shopping center, 630 Route 14.

In Fox River Grove, the event will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. Oct. 29, beginning by Leader Ace Hardware, 980 W. Route 22 in the Stone Hill Shopping Center, and ending at Wonderland Kids Academy, 750 Route 14.

The Halloween Walk is a free event organized by the Cary-Grove Area Chamber of Commerce.