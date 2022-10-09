Cary-Grove annual Halloween Walk will return to classic format

The annual Halloween Walk through Cary and Fox River Grove will return to its classic format of trick-or-treating at local businesses this year.

In Cary, the event will run from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 29, starting at Tasty Sushi, 630 Route 14, and ending at Athletico Physical Therapy in the Jewel shopping center, 630 Route 14.

In Fox River Grove, the event will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. Oct. 29, beginning by Leader Ace Hardware, 980 W. Route 22 in the Stone Hill Shopping Center, and ending at Wonderland Kids Academy, 750 Route 14.

The Halloween Walk is a free event organized by the Cary-Grove Area Chamber of Commerce.