Cops: Driver facing felony charges after allegedly crashing SUV into Crystal Lake home, injuring resident

A Crystal Lake man accused of driving an SUV into a Crystal Lake home last month, severely damaging it and seriously injuring a resident who was in the shower at the time, is facing three felony charges stemming from the crash, police said Tuesday.
Warrants have been issued for Connor Kirkpatrick, 27, of Crystal Lake, for aggravated reckless driving, reckless conduct and criminal damage to property over $100,000, according to a Crystal Lake police press release. Kirkpatrick is still hospitalized with injuries from the crash and the warrants will be served after his release, police said.
On July 27, Kirkpatrick allegedly plowed the SUV he was driving into a home in the 100 block of Heather Drive Crystal Lake. Angelo Pleotis, a 64-year-old resident of the home, was in the shower at the time and suffered possibly permanent paralysis, his family previously said.
“He has an incredibly tough road ahead of him,” his brother, Lou Pleotis, who lived with him in the Crystal Lake home, said days after the crash. “His life has changed forever: emotionally, financially. But it’s important he can live as comfortable and happy a life as he possibly can going forward.”
Pleotis’ home is near the intersection of Ballard and Briarwood roads in Crystal Lake. Authorities have released limited details about the crash and how it might have happened.
Pleotis suffered collapsed lungs, broken ribs, head trauma, lacerations and two spinal fracture/dislocations that have caused paralysis, his daughter, Alyssa, said on a GoFundMe page set up on his behalf.