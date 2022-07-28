Two flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries after vehicle crashes into Crystal Lake home, garage

A vehicle crashed into a home and detached garage in Crystal Lake on Wednesday evening, causing life-threatening injuries to both the driver and a resident of the home, officials said.

The Crystal Lake Police Department, along with the Crystal Lake Fire and Rescue District responded to a report of a vehicle crashing into a home about 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release Wednesday from the police department.

An SUV heading east on Ballard Road went through the intersection at Briarwood Road, but left the roadway “for unknown reasons” and hit both a garage and a home in the 100 block of Heather Drive, according to the release.

The driver was freed from the SUV, while both he and the home’s resident were flown to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

As a result of the crash, a portion of Briarwood and Ballard roads were closed down.

The crash is being investigated by the Crystal Lake Accident Investigation Team, according to the release. Police also are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact them.