Man crashes into tree in Harvard while going faster than 100 mph, police say

A 20-year-old Wisconsin man was in critical condition following a crash this morning in Harvard, police chief Tyson Bauman said in a news release Saturday afternoon.

The crash, which occurred at 12:52 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Lawrence Road and Oak Grove Road, involved just the single vehicle and driver, Bauman said in the release.

The man was driving at high speeds, well over 100 mph, according to the preliminary investigation, left the road and went airborne, striking a utility and clump of trees, the release states.

Police think the man may have been intoxicated at the time, Bauman said in the release, but the incident remains under investigation and no charges were filed as of Saturday.

The driver was taken to Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford, and was in critical condition as of Saturday afternoon, the release states.

Harvard police, the Harvard Fire Protection District and Mercy Health Systems MD-1, and the Northeastern McHenry County Regional Major Crash Assistance Team all responded to the crash, the release states.