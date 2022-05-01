Baxter & Woodman appoints new member to Board of Directors

Baxter & Woodman Inc., an engineering firm with an office in Crystal Lake, announced the appointment of Sean E. O’Dell to its Board of Directors at the corporation’s annual shareholder meeting on April 22.

O’Dell is a respected leader with broad industry expertise, who throughout his 20-year career, has held leadership positions both inside and outside of the firm, according to a news release from the Baxter & Woodman.

O’Dell currently serves as the firm’s water group vice president, overseeing the planning, design and rehabilitation of water and wastewater infrastructure.

He also volunteers in various causes within the architectural, engineering and construction industry. He has held numerous public roles in the American Public Works Association and was recently elected to serve as Region V director on the association’s National Board of Directors.