McHenry County jury deliberates after attorney says client not guilty of selling drugs to a man who died Christmas Eve 2019

McHenry County prosecutors allege that a Rockford man made $300 when he sold a fatal dose of crack cocaine and heroin to a man fresh out of drug rehab found dead two days later, on Christmas Eve 2019.

A defense attorney told jurors his client, Eric A. Williams, 42, of Rockford, is innocent and the state’s case is based on “a hunch.”

Attorneys presented closing arguments to the jury Wednesday afternoon tasked with deciding whether Williams is guilty of drug-induced homicide. Jurors also were given the option of finding Williams guilty of a lesser offense, unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

Williams is accused of delivering a fatal dose of heroin and crack cocaine to Steffen Darnick, 31, of Belvidere. Darnick, married father of three young children, had just completed a 90-day rehabilitation program in Arizona and flew back to Chicago on Dec. 21, 2019, to move in with his parents in Wonder Lake.

The following day, Aimee Jones drove her son to Rockford where he allegedly met with Williams and bought the fatal dose of heroin and crack cocaine, prosecutors said. Her son told her he was paying off a debt to a drug dealer to protect his family from any harm.

“Three hundred dollars, $300 is what the defendant made on Dec. 22, 2019,” said Assistant State’s Attorney Brian Miller. “Three children lost their father, Aimee Jones lost her son, (his wife) lost her husband, so the defendant could make a quick and easy $300.”

Miller acknowledged Darnick’s long battle with drug addiction and that Darnick made a decision to use drugs that day. Still, “Steffen paid a heck of a price, his family paid a heck of a price,” Miller said, asking the jury to “hold (Williams) accountable for his role in this situation.”

The investigation included recovering deleted messages in Darnick’s cell phone. Miller pointed to conversations found with “Eee” using such street terms as “150 n 150,″ meaning Darnick asked to buy $150 in crack cocaine and $150 in heroin, Miller said.

Once Darnick got the drugs, the conversations with “Eee” ended, Miller said. Darnick’s family members testified he had no access to money or a vehicle and was never left alone, except for the evening of Dec. 23, 2019, when he was caring for his baby. He knew no one in Wonder Lake who could have supplied him with the drugs, they said.

Miller said Darnick “turned to his crutch” that day after an emotional reunion with his estranged wife. He started texting four different dealers, and one, “Eee,” responded, Miller said.

Williams was identified as “Eee,” who allegedly sold Darnick heroin and crack cocaine in a parking lot of a busy commercial area along East State Street in Rockford, deputies and investigators testified this week.

On Jan. 7, 2020, detectives, pretending to be Darnick, arranged a fake drug buy in the same location. When Williams realized it was a bust, he drove off. When apprehended, McHenry County Sheriff’s Detective Jeff Fields using Darnick’s cell phone called “Eee” and one of two cell phones found in Williams’ car rang. Williams was subsequently arrested.

But Hal Garfinkel, Williams’ attorney, said detectives were wrong in acting on “a hunch” and in making assumptions based on inaccurate and incomplete statements made by Darnick’s distraught mother.

Garfinkel pointed to the amount of drugs in Darnick’s bedroom and other suspicious street names in Darnick’s phone – Dchick, Joe n/w and Scrap – who could have sold Darnick the drugs.

No one ever saw Williams give Darnick drugs the day Jones dropped him off in the parking lot under the guise he was paying a drug dealing debt, Garfinkel said. No drugs were found on Williams or in his black Dodge Charger.

Had he concealed or discarded any drugs, Garfinkel said, one of the 15 to 20 undercover agents staking out the parking lot would have seen it. If he had ingested the drugs, he would have become very ill or died.

“They didn’t find anything because there was nothing,” Garfinkel said. “This was not a drug deal.”