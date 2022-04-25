McHenry County trial begins for a man accused of delivering drugs that killed a man on Christmas Eve 2019

A jury trial began Monday for a 42-year-old Rockford man accused of delivering the fatal dose of heroin and cocaine to a man who died of an overdose on Christmas Eve 2019 in Wonder Lake, court records show.

Eric A. Williams, of the 5000 block of Garrett Lane, is charged with three counts of drug-induced homicide, according to the indictment filed in McHenry County courthouse.

Williams is accused of delivering heroin and cocaine to Steffen Darnick on or about Dec. 22, 2019, according to the indictment. Darnick died in his family’s home from a drug overdose two days later, according to documents filed in the courthouse.

Darnick, 31, formerly of Belvidere, had been staying with family in Wonder Lake after being released from a drug rehabilitation facility, a family member told detectives from the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office at the time of his death, according to a motion filed in the courthouse.

The family member told detectives that on Dec. 22, 2019, she drove Darnick to a parking lot in Rockford because he told her that he had to “pay off a debt to a drug dealer to protect his family,“ according to the motion. The investigation later would show that he allegedly bought the cocaine and heroin from Williams at that time, according to the motion.

During the investigation, detectives used Darnick’s cellphone on Jan. 7, 2020 pretending to be Darnick and arranged a drug deal with “Eee.” Detectives had learned that “Eee” is how Williams was listed in Darnick’s cellphone.

Williams showed up to the meeting site but became suspicious and tried to flee. When detectives arrested him they found his cellphone and their messages, according to the motion.

The trial will continue at 9 a.m. Tuesday. If convicted on the Class X charge, he faces six to 30 years in prison.