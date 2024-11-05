Sip on award-winning martinis at these bars in northern Illinois

Check out these award-winning spots for the best martini in Kane, McHenry and DeKalb counties and the Illinois Valley area. (Morguefile. )

The martini is a classic cocktail that has been enjoyed for centuries.

It is made with gin or vodka and sweet or dry vermouth, and can be served with garnishes like olives, lemons or cherries. Additional spirits and ingredients can be added to create an unlimited variety of flavored martinis.

Northern Illinois is home to many great restaurants and bars, and there are plenty of places to enjoy a delicious martini.

To find out where to get the best martini in Kane, McHenry and DeKalb counties and the Illinois Valley area, we asked our readers to weigh in for the Shaw Media Best of the Fox, Best of the Illinois Valley and DeKalb County’s Finest contests. The results are in, and here is where you’ll find the top-rated martinis in 2024, as voted by audiences.

KANE COUNTY

BEST MARTINI: Balmoral Restaurant, 40W099 Route 64, St. Charles

ONE OF THE BEST: The Turf Room, 650 Randall Crossing Lane, North Aurora

ONE OF THE BEST: Alchemist, 477 S. 3rd St., Geneva

McHENRY COUNTY

BEST MARTINI: Golden Rolls, 790 Eastwood Drive, Woodstock

ONE OF THE BEST: Winestock Market & Lounge, 136 Cass St., Woodstock

ONE OF THE BEST: da Baffone Cucina Italiana, 111 N. Main St., Crystal Lake

BEST MARTINI: Pub 64, 332 W. State St., Sycamore

ONE OF THE BEST: Nat’s on Maple, 112 S. Maple St., Sycamore

ONE OF THE BEST: Ellwood Steak and Fish House, 2219 Sycamore Road, DeKalb

BEST MARTINI: The Study Supper Club, 414 1st St., La Salle

ONE OF THE BEST: Garzanelli’s Supper Club, 750 N. Columbia Ave., Oglesby

ONE OF THE BEST: Uptown Grill, 601 1st St., La Salle