2 injured in serious head-on crash on Route 14 in Cary

A woman was flown to the hospital with “serious, non-life-threatening injuries” following a crash Thursday morning in Cary, the Cary Fire Protection District said.

Crews were dispatched at 11:50 a.m. Thursday to the intersection of Main and Crystal streets, where arriving three minutes later, they found a ”serious head-on crash,” according to a news release.

Firefighters extricated a female driver from a blue Chevy and took her to a waiting LifeNet helicopter near Industrial Drive in Cary, which airlifted her to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.

Police expect to cite the driver, a 59-year-old woman of North Las Vegas, Nevada, for disobeying the red light at Route 14 and West Main, Cary Police Department Deputy Chief Scott Naydenoff said.

The female driver of the other vehicle, a tan Nissan sedan, was taken to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington with minor injuries, according to the release.

A serious head-on crash on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Main and Crystal streets in Cary sent two to the hospital, one flown to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with serious injuries and the other by ambulance to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington with minor injuries, a fire official said. (Photo provided by Cary Fire Protection District)

Both drivers were the sole occupants of their vehicles.

Route 14 was closed in both directions for nearly an hour due to the crash.