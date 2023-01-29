Rotary Club of Lake in the Hills now accepting applications for nonprofit grants

The Rotary Club of Lake in the Hills is seeking proposals for projects and programs that help improve the quality of life for Lake in the Hills and McHenry County residents most in need, the group announced.

The Rotary Club of Lake in the Hills has supported community nonprofit organizations through its signature event, Rockin’ Rotary Ribfest, and subsequent grants for the past 13 years, awarding over $150,000 in nonprofit grants over that time.

This year’s applications have undergone some changes and now include different categories.

They include two $5,000 TEAM Support Awards for two nonprofits working in conjunction on one project, a variety of IMPACT grants with two $3,000 awards per category, and a maximum two awards of $3,000 each for the MAJOR Difference Maker Award for any agency that may not fall into any of the other categories or feel their program will make a major difference in the area.

The IMPACT grants include categories for agencies focused on animal welfare; those working to improve the quality of life for older adults or veterans in the area; those focused on children and teenagers; and agencies that deliver care, counseling, addiction services or residential mental health care.

Applications are available at www.lithrotary.org and are due by 5 p.m. April 28.