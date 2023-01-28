Huntley to add an almost 40,000-square-foot warehouse on village’s south side

Another warehouse is set to be built on the south side of Huntley near the village’s Route 47 and Interstate 90 corridor.

Village Board trustees approved a final plan Thursday for an almost 40,000-square-foot building that could have up to four tenants occupying it. The building will be located west of the Weber Grill facility near Freeman Road.

The building, which will be owned by trucking company Universe Carrier out of Melrose Park, first came in front of the village in August, according to village materials. It also is the second phase of a larger project. Phase one of the project was approved last year.

“You’ve built a lot of good things on our southern end,” Trustee Ronda Goldman said of Universe Carrier at Thursday’s meeting. “I just hope you get some good businesses in there.”

The first phase called for a 100,000-square-foot building that will be a warehouse and tractor-trailer maintenance hub. That building is slated to be completed in early 2023.

Currently, no tenants have been identified for the newest building, according to village materials.

Officials involved with the project said they are hoping to have the building completed by September.

Comments from trustees Thursday included a few questions, as well as some, such as Trustee Mary Holzkopf, saying they liked the project.

The look of the new building is expected to be similar to the first one that is under construction, Development Director Charles Nordman said.

At a Plan Commission meeting earlier this month, during which the project was reviewed, commissioners recommended the building in a 6-0 vote but included several conditions for approval.

Some of these conditions include prohibiting the outside storage of shipping and cargo containers, not allowing the company to lease out its parking to businesses not working out of the building, as well as no parking on Weber Drive, according to village materials. Loading and unloading cannot happen on Weber Drive either.

Huntley has been active in recent years in bringing industrial developments to the village’s south side. The newest building would follow others either already opened or under construction.

Others include two new Amazon facilities, one of which opened in late 2022, and a 730,000-square-foot warehouse building.