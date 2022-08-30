Huntley moves forward with second Universe Carrier trucking building

Another industrial building could be coming to the south side of Huntley if it eventually receives final approval from the Village Board.

Trustees reviewed a concept for a 39,000-square-foot building and opted to move forward with the plan at its meeting Thursday, which would be the second phase of a project being carried out by trucking company Universe Carrier, out of Melrose Park.

A new 39,000-square-foot building could be built on the south side of Huntley as the second phase of a project being undertaken by Universe Carrier. Huntley trustees moved forward with the plan at their meeting on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (Provided by the village of Huntley)

The first phase, which received final approval in February, called for a 100,000-square-foot building that will be a warehouse and tractor-trailer maintenance hub. That building is currently under construction and is expected to be completed in early 2023, village documents state.

The newest building is expected to be leased out by the company, though no potential businesses have been identified at this time, village material states. If approved, it could be divided up into four tenant spaces.

Both building sites are located west of the Weber Grill facility near Freeman Road.

Comments from trustees Thursday were sparse and were contained to small suggestions on how to better the site, including cleaning up the northern part of the site containing a detention basin.

“It looks good to me,” Trustee Niko Kanakaris said.

Before the building can receive final approval, it will need to go through the village’s Plan Commission, which will include a public hearing, and come back to the Village Board. Any changes could have it go back through both boards again as well before a final vote.

The project is one of many industrial developments being built on the south side of town near the Interstate 90 interchange. Some of those include the new Amazon center, which could open by the end of the year, and a 730,000-square-foot warehouse building.