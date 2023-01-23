McHenry County grand jury indictments for week of Jan. 9, 2023

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:
- Mark R. Bennett Jr., 31, of the 300 block of Council Trail, Lake in the Hills; four counts of money laundering of $10,000 to $100,000 and four counts of forgery.
- Michael A. Ferrante, 32, of the 11600 block of Hawthorne Way, Huntley; marijuana trafficking of 2,500 or more grams, possession and possession with intent to deliver 5,000 or more grams of marijuana, attempted marijuana trafficking of more than 2,500 grams, calculated criminal marijuana conspiracy and money laundering of $10,000 to $100,000.
- Matthew D. Lilla, 36, of the 4300 block of North Sawyer Avenue, Chicago; marijuana trafficking of 2,500 or more grams, possession and possession with intent to deliver 5,000 or more grams of marijuana, attempted marijuana trafficking of 2,500 or more grams, money laundering of $100,000 to $500,000, three counts of money laundering of $10,000 to $100,000 and calculated criminal marijuana conspiracy.
- John M. Krawczyk, 51, of the 26500 block of West Michigan Boulevard, Antioch; possession of less than 15 grams each of cocaine and alprazolam.
- William D. Garcia, 20, of the zero to 100 block of Maple Street, Crystal Lake; possession of less than 15 grams of amphetamine or dextroamphetamine.
- James R. Munsterman Jr., 36, of the 400 block of Greenwood Lane, Barrington; possession with intent to deliver 30 to 500 grams of marijuana, possession of 30 to 100 grams of marijuana, driving with a suspended license, possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle and operating a vehicle while using a cellphone.
- Sahduddin S. Ahmed, 28, of the 3100 block of Cambria Court, Aurora; disorderly conduct for filing a false report.
- Ahmed also was indicted separately on another count of disorderly conduct for filing a false report.
- Elijah E. Whittington, 31, of the 300 block of Prairie Drive, Harvard; obstructing justice.
- William E. Reese, 36, of the 900 block of Broadway Street, McHenry; two counts of theft of property worth more than $500 and two counts of theft with a previous conviction.
- Susan K. Worm, 44, of the 600 block of Wheeler Street, Woodstock; retail theft of property worth more than $300.
- Fidencio Ortiz-Dominguez, 39, of the 2100 block of Serenity Lane, Woodstock; two counts of aggravated driving under the influence with a revoked license, driving with a revoked license with a previous conviction and failure to use headlights.
- Alfredo Garcia-Castillo, 32, of the 100 block of West Washington Street, Harvard; two counts of domestic battery with a previous conviction and criminal damage to property.
- Samuel F. Smolyar, 20, of the 5400 block of North Kenmore Avenue, Chicago; possession and possession with intent to deliver 100 to 400 grams of cocaine.
- Justino D. Vasquez-Torres, 30, of the 300 block of East Jackson Street, Belvidere; two counts of intimidation and eight counts of nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images.
- Disiree D. Thompson, 21, of the 1600 block of Brompton Lane, Crystal Lake; aggravated battery to a police officer and resisting a police officer.