Man charged with intimidation, disseminating private sexual images in Woodstock

A bond hearing is scheduled for Friday for a man charged in a Woodstock complaint with intimidation and distributing private sexual images without consent, court records show.

Justino D. Vasquez-Torres, of the 300 block of East Jackson Street in Belvidere, remained in the McHenry County jail as of Wednesday afternoon on $100,000 bond, the jail log shows. He would need to post 10%, or $10,000, to secure his release.

He is charged with two counts of intimidation, Class 3 felonies, and eight counts of nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images, Class 4 felonies, according to the criminal complaint filed on Nov. 17.

If found guilty on the more serious Class 3 felonies, he could be sentenced to between two and five years in prison, but the charge also is probational.

Police allege that on or about Nov. 11 and 15, Vasquez-Torres intimidated a woman to “perform acts against her will” by threatening to disseminate “private sexual images,” according to the criminal complaint filed by Woodstock police. He is also accused of distributing images between Oct. 7 and Nov. 16, the complaint states.

His attorney, William Bligh, said Wednesday he could not comment on the case because the investigation is ongoing.