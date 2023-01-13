Man pleads not guilty to ‘Super X’ charge of possessing 100 to 400 grams of cocaine in Harvard

A Chicago man pleaded not guilty Friday to a “Super X” felony alleging he possessed hundreds of grams of cocaine in Harvard with intent to deliver, court records show.

Samuel F. Smolyar, 20, of 5400 block of North Kenmore Avenue, is charged with possession with the intent to deliver 100 to 400 grams of cocaine, a “Super X” class felony, according to the indictment filed in the McHenry County courthouse

He also is charged with possession of 100 and 400 grams of cocaine, a “Super 1″ felony, according to the indictment.

If convicted on the Super X felony, he could be sentenced to between nine and 40 years in prison and fines up to $500,000, according to the indictment. A typical Class X carries between six and 30 years in prison and fines up to $250,000.

The felonies are upgraded to “Super” because of the amount of the drugs and the potentially enhanced sentencing range.

Smolyar, due back in court Feb. 24, remained in the county jail on $125,000 bail as of Friday afternoon. He must post $12,500, the required 10%, to be released, according to the jail log.